Tim Hortons, franchisees in legal spat over ‘shattering’ coffee pots

Tim Hortons and a group of its franchisees are embroiled in another legal battle — this time over allegations that the company’s coffee and tea pots are prone to shattering, resulting in scalded and injured employees.

A letter from the Great White North Franchisee Association’s lawyer says some franchisees and employees suffered serious injuries from broken pots including burnt thighs, feet and genitals — a claim parent company Restaurant Brands International denies.

GWNFA says the pots RBI requires franchisees to use are putting workers and customers at risk, and asks for permission to source the pots from another supplier, which franchisees will do if the company fails to respond by September 7.

RBI says in a statement it has not changed the manufacturing of its coffee pots.

The company says it spoke to the manufacturer and confirmed the supplier has not changed how it makes or sources the product in over a decade.

RBI says it conducted extensive quality assurance testing that proves using the glass pots incorrectly is the only way to consistently break them.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Freeland, Lighthizer reconvene in Washington as NAFTA talks reach critical stage

Just Posted

Conservation groups realize late Stettler farmer’s dream

Central Alberta farm is reclaimed as wildlife habitat

Registration open for Sylvan’s Got Talent auditions

Auditions will be held Oct. 2-3 with the finale on Nov. 2

Burned WHL player from Red Deer tweets he will be released from hospital

CALGARY — An Alberta player with the Western Hockey League who was… Continue reading

Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament

Red Deerians frustrated by needle debris

Disgarded needles have gotten worse in Red Deer

Red Deer mom tracks down stolen bike

“Don’t mess with mom”

US Open to AP: Umpire at Kyrgios match will keep working

NEW YORK — The chair umpire who climbed out of his seat… Continue reading

Canadian midfielder Sophie Schmidt gears up for big year

OTTAWA — Sophie Schmidt is ready for a big year on and… Continue reading

White House faces brain drain at perilous moment

WASHINGTON — Increasingly convinced that the West Wing is wholly unprepared to… Continue reading

German city’s mayor seeks to reassure foreign students

CHEMNITZ, Germany — The mayor of Chemnitz sought Friday to reassure foreign… Continue reading

Merkel wraps up Africa visit in Nigeria; a focus on migrants

LAGOS, Nigeria — German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday wrapped up a… Continue reading

The Latest: Bill Clinton and Stevie Wonder seen at funeral

DETROIT — The Latest on the funeral for soul legend Aretha Franklin… Continue reading

Musician mourns his vintage, handmade guitar stabbed by airport forklift

It’s a one-of-a-kind guitar, an instrument so beloved musician Remi Claude Arsenault… Continue reading

Freeland, Lighthizer reconvene in Washington as NAFTA talks reach critical stage

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Trade Representative says Canada has made no concessions… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month