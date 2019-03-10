Tim Hortons franchisees to receive settlement offer in two class-actions

Tim Hortons franchisees to receive settlement offer in two class-actions

Some 1,500 Canadian Tim Hortons franchisees will receive a copy of a proposed settlement in two class-action lawsuits against their parent company Friday that could wrap up a long-standing battle between the coffee-and-doughnut chain and some of its restaurant owners.

“The settlement agreement allows us to move forward with all our franchisees focused on the same thing — building the Tim Hortons brand and business in Canadian communities,” Duncan Fulton, chief corporate officer for Tim Hortons and its parent company, Restaurant Brands International, wrote in a statement.

Lead plaintiff and president of an unsanctioned franchisee group, the Great White North Franchisee Association, Mark Walker and RBI subsidiary TDL Group Corp. signed the agreement filed in Ontario Superior Court on March 6 addressing allegations of advertising fund mismanagement and other complaints contained in two lawsuits filed in 2017.

The agreement includes many of the same points the two parties submitted in a non-binding term sheet to the judge about a month ago.

Under that proposal, the coffee chain’s franchisee advisory board will regularly review advertising fund spending for added transparency, advisory board member terms will be shortened by a year and the company will institute electronic voting for the board. Tim Hortons will also pay $10 million over two years for local advertising efforts and $2 million to the GWNFA’s law firm.

The agreement also includes new provisions that the two parties’ lawyers negotiated since the term sheet was submitted, including more detail on how the advisory board will function to increase transparency.

It also will allow franchisees to negotiate some future contracts on their own, like insurance and dairy, after the current contracts expire.

The proposed settlement offers some protection from retribution to the six GWNFA members, including Walker, served with brand protection and breach of media policy notices last year. Tim Hortons will rescind those notices and has agreed to extend the franchisees’ agreements by 10 years.

Previous story
UK official says EU playing games over Brexit
Next story
Line 3 pipeline delays make oilsands expansion unlikely, MEG Energy says

Just Posted

Sutter reaches 500 wins, Rebels top Ice 8-4

Brent Sutter has become the ninth head coach in Western Hockey League… Continue reading

Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel discusses Red Deer hospital expansion

Stephen Mandel has his eyes set on improving Red Deer’s hospital. The… Continue reading

Alleged lewd comment from person at Yellow Vest protest angers Lacombe woman

Amber Maetche says the comment was made during a women’s march in Red Deer Saturday

PHOTOS: Making a splash at the Polar Plunge in Red Deer

The second Red Deer Polar Plunge, in support of the Law Enforcement… Continue reading

Red Deer region unemployment numbers healthy

Region had best unemployment rate of the province’s seven economic regions, says Statistics Canada

WATCH: Nearly 100 people march for women in Red Deer

Saturday’s march celebrated International Women’s Day

Quebec’s major police forces working under cloud of suspicion after suspensions, leaks

MONTREAL — The past two years have not been easy for Quebec’s… Continue reading

Time on his hands: John Scott changes the time on Toronto’s clock towers

Every spring and fall, John Scott climbs up clock towers across Toronto… Continue reading

Facebook aims to reduce ‘anti-vaxxer’ messages, ads as part of ‘safety’ campaign

VANCOUVER — Facebook should ban posts by so-called anti-vaxxers in order to… Continue reading

PMO denies Trudeau was hostile toward Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes

OTTAWA — A spokesman for the prime minister’s office says Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

Tim Hortons franchisees to receive settlement offer in two class-actions

Tim Hortons franchisees to receive settlement offer in two class-actions Some 1,500… Continue reading

Job market’s strength provides ‘relief’ in disappointing data stretch

OTTAWA — The labour market generated a second straight month of strong… Continue reading

Nearly 40,000 veterans waiting for disability benefits as backlog keeps growing

OTTAWA — Despite repeated promises to fix the mess, the number of… Continue reading

Alberta UCP leader promises no change to personal income tax rates if elected

EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney says he won’t be making… Continue reading

Most Read