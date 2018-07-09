Tim Hortons parent RBI names Duncan Fulton as chief corporate officer

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Restaurant Brands International Inc., the parent company of Tim Hortons, has named Duncan Fulton as its chief corporate officer, effective immediately.

Fulton joins RBI as the company faces a number of issues.

RBI has been fighting with disgruntled Tim Hortons franchisees on several fronts including the alleged misuse of a national advertising fund and a $700-million renovation plan to spruce up restaurants.

The Great White North Franchisee Association, a group that claims to represent about half of Canada’s Tim Hortons franchisees also wrote to Ottawa earlier this year, alleging that RBI failed to live up to promises made under the Investment Canada Act in 2014.

