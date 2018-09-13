Tim Hortons says it reached agreement with franchisee whose restaurants it seized

TORONTO — The parent company of Tim Hortons says it has reached an agreement with the head of an unsanctioned franchisee group who had his four restaurants seized after he allegedly leaked sensitive corporate news to the media.

“Both parties have agreed that Mr. (David) Hughes has left the Tim Hortons business and an agreement was reached that is satisfactory to both parties,” said Restaurant Brands International Inc. spokeswoman Jane Almeida.

She declined to provide financial details, citing a confidentiality agreement.

Hughes couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

The agreement means Hughes won’t seek a court injunction to get back the restaurants back.

As president of the Great White North Franchisee Association, Hughes was a thorn in Restaurant Brand International’s side since its inception more than a year ago.

However, he had denied the company’s allegation that he acted as an anonymous source and claimed the company was attempting to intimidate franchisees.

Almeida has previously said that the company’s move had nothing to do with Hughes’s position with the association.

The association confirmed Thursday that Mark Walker has been selected to replace Hughes. The group’s bylaws don’t allow someone to remain president if he owns zero stores.

The four locations in Lethbridge, Alta., were put under corporate management on Sept. 2 until the company selects a new franchisee to run them.

Previous story
AltaGas to create spin off AltaGas Canada, plans initial public offering

Just Posted

Fatal Spruce View fire not suspicious

RCMP said no evidence further investigation required in Sept. 2 fire that killed 83-year-old man

Volunteer firefighter drive launched

Firefighter volunteers would work under Red Deer County Fire Services

Rural homelessness initiative launched

Lacombe FCSS part of Alberta Homeless Estimation Project

WATCH: More reason to play at Red Deer schools

New playgrounds at St. Elizabeth Seton School and Gateway Christian School

Updated: RDC president Joel Ward to retire

Ward will stay on through the school year to help with transition to new president

Updated: RDC president Joel Ward to retire

Ward will stay on through the school year to help with transition to new president

It’s official: summer is over

With fall more than a week ago this qualifies as summer snow.… Continue reading

Olivia Munn thanks support from outside ‘Predator’ family

LOS ANGELES — Despite knowing she could be facing a big backlash,… Continue reading

Osaka: Serena says ‘proud’ of her on US Open trophy stand

NEW YORK — U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka told television host Ellen… Continue reading

TIFF films tackle big literary lies but how often are publishers actually duped?

TORONTO — You can’t believe everything you read: that’s the message behind… Continue reading

Olivia is now a tropical depression, more rain for Hawaii

HONOLULU — Heavy rain and winds from a tropical storm downed trees,… Continue reading

US judge delays grizzly bear hunts in Rockies 2 more weeks

BILLINGS, Mont. — A U.S. judge on Thursday delayed for two more… Continue reading

More Canadian university and college campuses going smoke-free: report

TORONTO — A growing number of university and college campuses across the… Continue reading

Strike at Canada Post could benefit black market, medical pot producer warns

OTTAWA — Canada’s largest licensed producer of medical marijuana says a work… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month