Tim Hortons seeks to shutter Indian ‘Tim Hottens’ knock-off cafe

Tim Hortons will seek to shut down an apparent knock-off restaurant in India that uses a name and branding very similar to the coffee-and-doughnut chain.

Tim Hottens, located in Yamunanagar, India, is two letters away from the coffee chain in its name.

Its logo and branding appear to mimic the Canadian chain’s as well. The font and colour of the name in its logo is nearly identical. Tim Hottens also uses the phrases “always fresh” and “cafe & bake shop,” as well as the red-hued striped background in its logo.

Tim Hottens did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“While we believe that imitation is often the sincerest form of flattery, we do have very high standards when it comes to our brand, the quality of our products and the service we provide our guests,” said Jane Almeida, a spokeswoman for Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Tim Hortons, in an email.

“Therefore, we will be taking steps to protect our brand and trademarks, including closing down this imitation restaurant.”

She declined to answer whether RBI was aware of the cafe’s existence before the Canadian Press asked about it.

It’s unclear how long Tim Hottens has been open. The store’s first post on its Facebook page, a profile picture of the logo, dates May 8, 2016. Its first Facebook review appeared two days later.

Inside, it appears markedly different from a Canadian Tim Hortons location. Photos show a dark interior that resembles more of a bar or nightclub than a coffee shop.

While it serves coffee, the menu is more expansive and includes alcoholic drinks, like mojitos, and burgers. Wait staff serve the diners.

Reviewers on Facebook call the food “delicious” and the coffee “best… I ever had,” leaving it an average score of 4.6 stars.

Almeida declined to answer whether the company frequently deals with such imitation cases, but this isn’t the first time a knock-off Tim Hortons cafe has cropped up.

In 2015, a Canadian posted a photo of a Tim House cafe under construction in South Korea. The logo also had a striking similarity to that of Tim Hortons.

Later that year, another Canadian posted a photo of Tim Mortons brand coffee bags being sold at a market in South Korea. At the time, Tim Hortons released a statement saying it will take the steps necessary to protect its trademark.

Other Canadian companies have fought to defend their likeness from copycats as well.

In 2012, luxury winter jacket maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. won a counterfeit case in Sweden after five Swedes sold thousands of counterfeit Canada Goose jackets and other luxury products for several years.

More recently, Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc. started a legal fight in the U.S. against an alleged connected group of unidentified defendants it says created hundreds of online stores selling counterfeit Lululemon goods.

Previous story
Videotron sues Bell for $78.5 million over actions of travelling sales reps
Next story
SEC seeks to oust Tesla CEO Elon Musk over go-private tweet

Just Posted

Red Deer College students prepare dinner at Ronald McDonald House

The students prepared dinner through the Home for Dinner program

Hospital shortages, addictions questions raised by Red Deer Councillors at AUMA conference

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman was in the hot seat

Red Deer RCMP make several break and enter arrests

Catching suspects by focusing on crime hot spots

Red Deer County creates firefighter recruitment video

YouTube video released this week as part of recruitment drive

Lacombe Composite High School picked as one of Canada’s greenest

High school recognized by Canada Green Building Council

WATCH: Chili lunches raise money for Red Deer’s United Way

AB Global Talent held the fundraiser in City Hall Park, hoping to raise $2,000

Notley says will make duelling speech to counter anti-pipeliner Tzeporah Berman

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will go up against… Continue reading

Notley’s NDP dropping the ball on fighting anti-pipeline bills, says UCP’s Kenney

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is rejecting accusations she dropped the… Continue reading

Tory leader calls on Premier Brian Gallant to resign or recall legislature

FREDERICTON — The political intrigue in New Brunswick reached a new high… Continue reading

Scheer defends MPs’ use of graphic details from Stafford case during debates

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is… Continue reading

Oilsands producer Cenovus shares get a lift from crude rail deals

CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. shares increased nearly seven per cent after… Continue reading

Lack of CETA awareness hindering opportunities for Canadian business: EU trade czar

MONTREAL — In a warehouse on the outskirts of town, European trade… Continue reading

At UN, Trump tees off on NAFTA, knocks Freeland, threatens tariffs

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. — U.S. President Donald Trump let Canada know how… Continue reading

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

OTTAWA — The federal fisheries minister said Tuesday it will be more… Continue reading

Most Read