Tories say pipeline impasse warrants House dropping everything to debate it

OTTAWA — The opposition Conservatives today will again ask for an emergency debate in the Commons on the Trans Mountain pipeline situation.

It is second time in two months the Conservatives have tried to get House Speaker Geoff Regan to agree the pipeline expansion situation merits a special debate to discuss the economic hit Canada will take and the plunging confidence investors have in this country as it struggles to get the big project off the ground.

In February, Regan’s office denied the request, saying it did not meet the criteria for an emergency debate but the Tories are asking again now that the company has halted all non-essential spending on the pipeline while Ottawa tries to reassure its investors that the project will move forward despite opposition from the government of British Columbia.

Conservative natural resources critic Shannon Stubbs wrote Friday to Regan giving notice, but will formally request the debate today.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dispatched his finance minister to find a financial arrangement with pipeline builder Kinder Morgan to overcome investor jitters.

Trudeau is also looking at introducing legislation to reassert federal jurisdiction over the pipeline and says he is open to making additional environmental protections to satisfy British Columbia its coastline will be safe from an oil spill.

Previous story
Sunday summit: Trudeau pledges money, new law to make Trans Mountain happen
Next story
Rogers Communications to test 5G tech in Ottawa, Toronto and other cities

Just Posted

Bentley horse trailer mystery investigated by fire crews, police

Overturned trailer, with horses inside, had no vehicle attached

Tories say pipeline impasse warrants House dropping everything to debate it

OTTAWA — The opposition Conservatives today will again ask for an emergency… Continue reading

After 40 years, federal government ending barriers to disabled immigrants

OTTAWA — The federal government is eliminating a long-standing rule that turned… Continue reading

Documents show feds saw few hurdles to overhaul under-used victims fund

OTTAWA — Federal official saw few hurdles blocking changes to a grossly… Continue reading

Immune therapy scores big win against lung cancer in study

CHICAGO — For the first time, a treatment that boosts the immune… Continue reading

Update: Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off in Red Deer a hit

Make no doubt about it the 2018 edition of the Sheraton Celebrity… Continue reading

Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi surges to win men’s Boston Marathon

BOSTON — Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi (YOO-kee KA-wa-oo-chee) surged with a mile to… Continue reading

Starbucks to train workers on ‘unconscious bias,’ CEO says

PHILADELPHIA — Starbucks wants to add training for store managers on “unconscious… Continue reading

Desi Linden wins Boston Marathon, 1st US woman since ‘85

BOSTON — Desiree Linden splashed her way through icy rain and a… Continue reading

Former FBI boss Comey to speak at Ottawa conference just before G7 summit

OTTAWA — Former FBI director James Comey, whose new book has provoked… Continue reading

Halifax mall plotters admired Columbine killers, court document reveals

HALIFAX — The co-conspirators in the foiled Valentine’s Day shooting plot at… Continue reading

Crews find vehicle that went into California river, 2 bodies

LEGGETT, Calif. — Crews searching for a family whose vehicle plunged into… Continue reading

Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

A family spokesman said Sunday that the former first lady Barbara Bush is in “failing health” and won’t seek additional medical treatment.

Serve Green Pozole with Chicken for Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s defeat of the French army… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month