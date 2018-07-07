Toronto lawyer files complaint against WestJet, says he was racially profiled

TORONTO — The Canadian Transportation Agency is investigating a complaint from a Toronto lawyer who claims he was racially profiled by WestJet.

Selwyn Pieters, who is black, says the incident happened when he was trying to check in for a WestJet flight to Toronto on July 2, at the conclusion of a weeklong trip to Trinidad and Tobago, where he was doing legal work.

Pieters says the employee at the check-in counter told him he had been flagged by the company, as he was travelling with a one-way ticket, and asked him how he purchased his tickets.

He told The Canadian Press that he thought it was strange because WestJet would know he purchased tickets directly from their website. He also took video of the questioning on his cellphone.

Pieters says in his complaint that after he answered the questions, he was told he could not check in and police officers from The Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago “approached” and “surrounded” him. Pieters was eventually allowed to board his flight.

WestJet CEO Edward Sims emailed Pieters after receiving a copy of the complaint, apologizing for his experience and saying WestJet doesn’t tolerate discrimination, adding he will respond further after reviewing the incident.

“I was very concerned about my safety,” Pieters said. “I was also offended that WestJet’s approach to being accountable to a customer is to put it in the hands of the police.”

Pieters said he told police that he refused to delete his cellphone footage, explaining that they’d need a warrant, and also declined to show his video recording the WestJet employees.

An officer told him he’d been labelled by WestJet as “non-co-operative,” Pieters said, noting the police left after determining there was no disturbance.

Pieters said he considered buying a ticket from Caribbean Airlines instead, but gave WestJet “one last effort” to allow him to check in and he was allowed to board the flight.

“I felt a violation of my dignity and human rights as a passenger,” Pieters said of the encounter. “It is embarrassing and shameful to be stereotyped.”

WestJet’s apology doesn’t address his concerns but ”it is a start,” said Pieters, who has filed complaints regarding racial profiling before.

Last year he settled his Human Rights Tribunal complaint with the Law Society of Upper Canada after he alleged he was barred from entering the Osgoode Hall headquarters.

The Canadian Transportation Agency said it has received Pieters’ complaint and is looking into the matter.

Previous story
Elvis, Beatles memorabilia items on display at Hard Rock

Just Posted

Woman says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at B.C. music festival in 2000

CALGARY — A former newspaper reporter confirms Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized… Continue reading

Whale watch body wants closer access to other orcas as feds set 200-metre limit

VICTORIA — A West Coast whale watching collective is demanding closer access… Continue reading

Poll suggests Red Deer has work to do on treatment of minorities

Only 37 per cent of voters felt Red Deer welcoming and inclusive

Go-karting to learn in Red Deer

Toyota’s kartSTART, an annual travelling drivers’ education program, is in Red Deer this weekend

Blue-green algae advisory issued for Alix Lake

Lake users warned to keep away from algae but can swim in clear areas

WATCH: Police arrest two Central Alberta men after year-long drug trafficking investigation

The men, from Red Deer and Sylvan Lake, were arrested June 21

Search for source of second UK poisonings may take months

LONDON — British forensic investigators are continuing to search for the source… Continue reading

Toronto lawyer files complaint against WestJet, says he was racially profiled

TORONTO — The Canadian Transportation Agency is investigating a complaint from a… Continue reading

Elvis, Beatles memorabilia items on display at Hard Rock

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Elvis Presley’s Rolls Royce, the suits the Beatles… Continue reading

Group apologizes for auctioning a night in Mandela’s cell

JOHANNESBURG — The offer caused an outcry: The highest bidder in a… Continue reading

Singer Chris Brown arrested on Florida felony battery charge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his… Continue reading

Justin Smoak hits three-run blast as Blue Jays overpower Yankees

Blue Jays 6 Yankees 2 TORONTO — Justin Smoak has been trying… Continue reading

Trevor Harris throws 3 TDs to lift Redblacks over Alouettes

Redblacks 28 Alouettes 18 MONTREAL — Trevor Harris threw touchdown passes to… Continue reading

Canada Winter Games: Pre-Games legacies abound for Red Deer as host

Feb. 15, 2019, is just over 200 days away! We’ve talked a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month