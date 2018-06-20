Toronto stock index hits high, while U.S. markets mixed; Loonie lower

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index hit a record high in late morning trading Wednesday, boosted by a broad-based rally on the market.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 97.66 points to 16,414.19, after 90 minutes of trading — just off its high of 16,424.82 for the day, which was above the previous record of 16,421.42.

The strength on the Toronto market came as the influential energy, financial and technology sectors all traded higher.

The health care group, which includes some of the country’s biggest marijuana companies, also headed higher. The Senate voted Tuesday to pass the government’s cannabis bill, paving the way for Canadians to be able to legally purchase and consume recreational marijuana later this year.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 60.80 points to 24,639.41. The S&P 500 index was up 2.64 points to 2,765.23 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 47.44 points to 7,773.03.

The gains on the stock market came as the loonie continued to come under pressure amid rising U.S. interest rates and trade fears, especially related to NAFTA, falling to its lowest level since this time last year.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.22 cents US, down from an average value of 75.32 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude contract was up 71 cents to US$65.61 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up six cents to US$2.96 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down $2.30 cents to US$1,276.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents to US$3.03 a pound.

Previous story
Canadian steel not a national security threat on its own: US commerce secretary

Just Posted

Red Deer celebrates its Special Olympians

12th annual Special Olympics Celebrity Breakfast

Shoplifter caught on video in Stettler

Anyone with information is asked to contact police

Windstorm: One year later

Signs remain of the devastation from windstorm that toppled hundreds of trees

Oily rags led to house fire

Red Deer Emergency Services said a crew staining a deck did not properly dispose of rags

Global refugee numbers reach new high, U.S. and Canada take in record numbers

OTTAWA — On a day when newly released data showcased in tangible… Continue reading

Updated: Westlake home damaged in Tuesday afternoon fire

Woman and her cat escaped injury when fire hit home

Officials make case against parents accused of child abuse

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Prosecutors made their case Wednesday against a Southern California… Continue reading

Manitoba educational assistant sentenced to 3 1/5 years for sex with student

WINNIPEG — A former educational assistant in Winnipeg has been sentenced to… Continue reading

Conservatives can ‘win anywhere,’ Scheer says in welcoming Richard Martel

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer welcomed the newest member of his… Continue reading

Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion’s killers

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — For hours, the fans came in a steady… Continue reading

Canadian steel not a national security threat on its own: US commerce secretary

OTTAWA — The U.S. commerce secretary says Canada is not a national… Continue reading

Camargo lifts Braves over Blue Jays with first career grand slam

Braves 11 Blue Jays 4 TORONTO — Jaime Garcia is searching for… Continue reading

A beetle brings a nightmare on ash street

Introduced pests and diseases put the fear of God into plant biologists… Continue reading

Photos: Blair House is where the president’s guests get VIP treatment

WASHINGTON - Diagonally across the street from the White House is a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month