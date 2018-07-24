Toronto stock index up moderately after falling Monday; U.S. markets also gain

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up moderately this morning as mining and other resource companies gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 85.92 points to 16,506.76, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 218.75 points to 25,263.04. The S&P 500 index was up 20.13 points to 2,827.11 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 54.72 points to 7,896.59.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.07 cents US, up from Monday’s average value of 76.01 cents US.

The September crude contract was up 87 cents to US$68.76 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up two cents to US$2.72 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up $3.10 to US$1,228.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was up eight cents to US$2.83 a pound.

