Toronto stocks up, while loonie edges lower; U.S. markets closed for July 4

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index ticked higher at late morning, helped by broad-based gains on the Toronto market led by the health care and technology sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.93 points to 16,303.09, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, Wall Street markets were closed for the U.S. July 4 holiday.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.01 cents US, down from an average value of 76.02 cents US Tuesday.

In international trading, the August crude contract was down 14 cents to US$74.00 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down five cents to US$2.82 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up $3.50 to US$1,257.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was down seven cents to US$2.84 a pound.

Canadian crude-by-rail exports rise to record high in April, NEB reports
WestJet reviewing baggage policy after customer calls it discriminatory

