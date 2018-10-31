The Toronto Star building is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Torstar Corp. reported a loss of $18.8 million in its third quarter as its revenue fell by 13 per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

Torstar reports $18.8M Q3 loss, revenue falls 13 per cent to $126.4M

TORONTO — Torstar Corp. reported a loss of $18.8 million in its third quarter as its revenue fell by 13 per cent.

The publisher of the Toronto Star newspaper says the loss amounted to 23 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result compared with a loss of $6.6 million or eight cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $126.4 million, down from $145.9 million.

On an adjusted basis, Torstar says it lost 22 cents per share in the quarter compared with an adjusted loss of eight cents per share in the third quarter of 2017.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of eight cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Torstar chief executive John Boynton, who joined the company in March 2017, has undertaken a number of initiatives including the rebranding of its free daily newspapers in various cities under the Star Metro banner and the introduction of a paywall at the flagship Toronto Star.

The paywall limits the number of full articles available to view without a subscription.

Besides the Toronto Star newspaper and its affiliated website, Torstar owns daily and community newspapers throughout Ontario, a 56.4 per cent interest in VerticalScope and minority interests in a number of other companies.

Previous story
SNC asks court to review federal decision excluding it from remediation regime
Next story
Air Canada Q3 profit down from a year ago, operating revenue up 11 per cent

Just Posted

New CT scanner at Red Deer hospital offers more detail, faster scans

Aging equipment replaced with state-of-the-art diagnostic tools

CFR45: A New Future

A new era of Canadian Rodeo kicked off in Red Deer Tuesday

Ottawa, Alberta reach agreement on funding proposal for Calgary 2026 Olympic bid

CALGARY — A funding proposal between the federal and Alberta governments reached… Continue reading

Searchers find body of missing boy in river exactly where dogs said he would be

OTTAWA — The search for an 11-year-old boy who fell into the… Continue reading

Statistics Canada reports GDP up 0.1 per cent in August boosted by oil and gas subsector

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product edged up 0.1… Continue reading

VIDEO: Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward… Continue reading

‘Lady Chatterley’ copy from famous trial sells for $72,000

LONDON — A paperback copy of “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” used by the… Continue reading

Air Canada Q3 profit down from a year ago, operating revenue up 11 per cent

MONTREAL — Air Canada saw its third-quarter profit drop compared with a… Continue reading

Torstar reports $18.8M Q3 loss, revenue falls 13 per cent to $126.4M

TORONTO — Torstar Corp. reported a loss of $18.8 million in its… Continue reading

TransAlta reports $86M Q3 loss compared with $27M loss a year ago

CALGARY — TransAlta Corp. reported a loss of $86 million in its… Continue reading

Eberle’s 2 goals lead Islanders over Penguins 6-3

PITTSBURGH — Following an emotional pregame ceremony for their mourning city, Sidney… Continue reading

Orr shares life in and out of hockey in new book “Bobby: My Story in Pictures”

TORONTO — Bobby Orr provided hockey one of its most iconic pictures… Continue reading

Pittsburgh funerals continue after Trump visit and protests

PITTSBURGH — Funerals will be held Wednesday for three of the victims… Continue reading

Syrian group documents Russian attacks on civilians

BEIRUT — A Syrian-led human rights group said Wednesday it has documented… Continue reading

Most Read