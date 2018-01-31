Toyota Canada recalls 4,570 vehicles over concerns air bags may not inflate

TORONTO — Toyota is recalling about 645,000 vehicles worldwide — affecting about 4,570 cars in Canada — to fix an electrical problem that could stop airbags from inflating in a crash.

The automaker says the safety recall in Canada involves 2016 Toyota Prius and Lexus RX vehicles, and 2015 and 2016 Lexus NX vehicles.

The international recall also involves certain Toyota Prius and Lexus RX and NX SUVs, as well as some Toyota Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, Noah, Voxy, Esquire, Probox, Succeed, Corolla, Highlander, Levin and Hilux models. All were produced from May of 2015 to March of 2016.

Toyota says an open electrical circuit could occur over time. That would set off an airbag warning light and could stop the side and front airbags from deploying.

Dealers will inspect serial numbers on sensors and replace them if necessary at no cost to owners.

Toyota will notify owners by letter in starting in late March.

