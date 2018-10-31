In this April 29, 2011, file photo, the coal-burning TransAlta plant is shown near Centralia, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

TransAlta reports $86M Q3 loss compared with $27M loss a year ago

CALGARY — TransAlta Corp. reported a loss of $86 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $27 million a year ago.

The power producer says the loss amounted to 30 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of nine cents per share in the same quarter last year.

TransAlta says the bigger loss was driven by lower operating income and lower finance lease income, offset by an increase in tax recovery.

Revenue for what was TransAlta’s third quarter amounted to $593 million, up from $588 million a year ago.

Funds from operations totalled 71 cents per share, up from 68 cents per share in the third quarter last year.

TransAlta owns electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TA)

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Air Canada Q3 profit down from a year ago, operating revenue up 11 per cent

Just Posted

New CT scanner at Red Deer hospital offers more detail, faster scans

Aging equipment replaced with state-of-the-art diagnostic tools

CFR45: A New Future

A new era of Canadian Rodeo kicked off in Red Deer Tuesday

Ottawa, Alberta reach agreement on funding proposal for Calgary 2026 Olympic bid

CALGARY — A funding proposal between the federal and Alberta governments reached… Continue reading

Searchers find body of missing boy in river exactly where dogs said he would be

OTTAWA — The search for an 11-year-old boy who fell into the… Continue reading

Statistics Canada reports GDP up 0.1 per cent in August boosted by oil and gas subsector

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product edged up 0.1… Continue reading

VIDEO: Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward… Continue reading

‘Lady Chatterley’ copy from famous trial sells for $72,000

LONDON — A paperback copy of “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” used by the… Continue reading

Air Canada Q3 profit down from a year ago, operating revenue up 11 per cent

MONTREAL — Air Canada saw its third-quarter profit drop compared with a… Continue reading

Torstar reports $18.8M Q3 loss, revenue falls 13 per cent to $126.4M

TORONTO — Torstar Corp. reported a loss of $18.8 million in its… Continue reading

TransAlta reports $86M Q3 loss compared with $27M loss a year ago

CALGARY — TransAlta Corp. reported a loss of $86 million in its… Continue reading

Eberle’s 2 goals lead Islanders over Penguins 6-3

PITTSBURGH — Following an emotional pregame ceremony for their mourning city, Sidney… Continue reading

Orr shares life in and out of hockey in new book “Bobby: My Story in Pictures”

TORONTO — Bobby Orr provided hockey one of its most iconic pictures… Continue reading

Pittsburgh funerals continue after Trump visit and protests

PITTSBURGH — Funerals will be held Wednesday for three of the victims… Continue reading

Syrian group documents Russian attacks on civilians

BEIRUT — A Syrian-led human rights group said Wednesday it has documented… Continue reading

Most Read