Transcontinental Inc. is buying Coveris Americas for US$1.32 billion as part of its strategic shift toward flexible packaging. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Transcontinental to buy Coveris Americas packing business for US$1.32 billion

MONTREAL — Transcontinental Inc. is buying the Coveris Americas business for US$1.32 billion as part of its strategic shift toward flexible packaging, which has been in the works amid dwindling revenue from newspapers and other paper-based printing.

“This transaction complements and bolsters our existing product offering in several flexible packaging end markets including dairy, pet food and consumer products,” said François Olivier, chief executive officer of TC Transcontinental.

“Additionally, it allows us to enter new and attractive flexible packaging end markets such as agriculture, beverage and protein.”

He said that the cash deal, worth C$1.72 billion, will build on the two companies’ combined strengths.

Transcontinental also estimated it can achieve US$20 million of cost-savings over a 24-month period.

As of the end of 2017, Coveris Americas had 21 production facilities worldwide and employed more than 3,100 employees, mostly in the Americas.

It generated US$966 million in revenue last year and US$128 million in adjusted earnings before taxes and other expenses.

“This transaction crystallizes our strategic shift toward flexible packaging and solidifies our commitment to profitable growth,” Isabelle Marcoux, chair of Transcontinental Inc.’s board, said in a statement.

“We are convinced that this transformational acquisition will be a driver in the creation of long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”

The Coveris deal is subject to applicable anti-trust approvals and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of TC Transcontinental’s 2018 financial year.

The Montreal-based company is buying the flexible packaging business from Coveris Holdings SA, which says it will use the proceeds to pay some of its debts.

Coveris Holdings is a multinational manufacturing company operating in several industry segments. It will continue to have manufacturing plants in 14 countries and more than 8,000 employees worldwide.

Previous story
Hudson’s Bay Co. says Saks Fifth Avenue stores affected by data breach
Next story
China raises tariffs on US pork, fruit in trade dispute

Just Posted

Cardston outfitter trial ends

Final submissions to judge set for June with decision to come later

Less restrictive portable, dynamic sign rules urged by Red Deer businesses

Sign bylaw passes, but administrators must reconsider spacing requirements

The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area

Catholic school district no longer locating future school there

Central Alberta woman helps owners reunite with their missing pooches

Sundre’s Kim Taylor helps dog owners

Rebels rollercoaster season holds hope for the future

Growth of youth movement fuels Red Deer Rebels future

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Call out to Canadian artists

A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Not content to be one of the best curlers… Continue reading

This star is the farthest ever seen. It’s 9 billion light-years away

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have found the farthest star ever… Continue reading

‘Fascinated and horrified’ scientists watched as a killer whale drowned another orca’s calf

When Jared Towers and two of his colleagues set out to observe… Continue reading

Video: Sparkly pizza, bagels and gravy: Nothing is safe from edible glitter’s reach

First things first: There is a difference between “edible” and “nontoxic” glitter.… Continue reading

In case you missed the ‘condom-snorting challenge’ – and didn’t know it’s a bad idea

Imagine uncoiling a condom and stuffing it up one side of your… Continue reading

Canadian light oil prices hit with same discounts afflicting oilsands prices

CALGARY — The same factors that have inflated the discount paid for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month