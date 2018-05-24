In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Metro Vancouver’s transit authority is pressing pause on a promotional campaign featuring Freeman following a report detailing allegations of misconduct against the actor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

TransLink pauses campaign featuring Morgan Freeman after allegations surface

VANCOUVER — Metro Vancouver’s transit authority is pressing pause on a promotional campaign featuring Morgan Freeman following a report detailing allegations of misconduct against the actor.

TransLink said in a statement Thursday that it has decided to halt public announcements voiced by Freeman that had been set to play in the transit system as part of a Visa Canada advertising campaign.

“In light of information we’ve learned this morning of allegations regarding actor Morgan Freeman, TransLink has decided to pause his voice announcements,” the statement said.

“We will be reaching out to Visa to discuss further.”

The allegations are based on a story from CNN, which said it spoke to 16 people about Freeman eight said they had experienced harassment or inappropriate behaviour, and eight said they had witnessed such conduct. The reported allegations include making comments about women’s bodies and unwanted touching.

After the allegations were made public, Freeman issued a statement through his publicist apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behaviour, saying that was never his intent.

The actor’s distinctive voice was to be broadcast for a limited time at certain SkyTrain stations and bus routes in Vancouver to encourage commuters to tap their Visa cards as part of TransLink’s recently launched “contactless” payment system, which accepts credit cards and mobile wallets.

Visa Canada could not immediately be reached for comment.

Freeman narrated a series of online ads posted on the credit card company’s YouTube page introducing riders to the new “tap-to-pay” feature, sharing local trivia and reminding riders about transit etiquette.

“Did you know that California rolls were invented in Vancouver?” he says in one video. “If you’re off to the latest sushi spot, know that you can now tap your Visa to go anywhere TransLink takes you.”

As the controversy unfolded Thursday, Vancouver-raised comedian Seth Rogen offered to lend his voice to local transit.

“If they need a replacement now let me know,” Rogen tweeted. TransLink replied to the actor on Twitter, offering to start a direct-message conversation.

Freeman won the 2005 Oscar for best supporting actor for “Million Dollar Baby.” He was nominated four other times, including for “Driving Miss Daisy” and “The Shawshank Redemption,” and is renowned for his prolific voiceover work.

Previous story
Vancouver, Squamish pipeline challenges dismissed by court in B.C.
Next story
Q&A: Would Trump’s proposed tariffs on imported autos work?

Just Posted

Red Deer garage owner finds kitten trapped under truck

Jeff Roberts, owner of Wrenchmasters AutoPro in Red Deer, brought the kitten to the SPCA

Red Deer actor walks in the sandals of Jesus in Badlands Passion Play.

Aaron Krogman takes on demanding role in a musical retelling

This is spring?

Central Albertans have been getting a taste of summer four weeks early

Red Deer arm wrestler steps onto big stage

World Armwrestling League’s deal with streaming service gives Matt Mask a chance to shine

Spring flooding not necessarily a sign that worse to come

Rain is the main culprit when June mountain snowmelt turns into flooding

Central Alberta athletes shine on the track at CASAA Zone Track and Field Championships

Lindsay Thurber Raiders athlete Hayley Lalor took the win in the senior girls individual aggregate

Businesses, project recieve award for efforts to improve Central Alberta air quality

Three organizations will be recognized for the work they have done to… Continue reading

Trudeau defends $600-million price tag for G7 summit in Quebec town of La Malbaie

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the hefty… Continue reading

Weather now co-operating with evacuation of fire-threatened communities

WINNIPEG — The weather is now co-operating with efforts to evacuate some… Continue reading

Canadian auto sector observers doubt U.S. will carry through on tariff threat

Canadian auto industry observers are reacting with shock and disbelief to news… Continue reading

Bus bursts into flames on parkway; driver, passengers safe

HOLMDEL, N.J. — Authorities say a bus driver and about two dozen… Continue reading

Facebook won’t pay compensation for Cambridge Analytica case

BRUSSELS — Facebook said Thursday it will not compensate users in the… Continue reading

Five standout tracks from Shawn Mendes’ vulnerable new self-titled album

TORONTO — Shawn Mendes is slowly letting the world capture a glimpse… Continue reading

Canadians confused about GM foods, support mandatory labelling: study

HALIFAX — The vast majority of Canadians believe genetically modified foods should… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month