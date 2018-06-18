Trudeau government to kick off talks towards national strategy on big data

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government will take fresh steps on Tuesday towards equipping the country for the rapidly advancing era of big data.

The office of Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains has sent invitations to a launch for what it describes as national digital and data consultations.

For months, business leaders and academics have been urging Ottawa to create a national strategy to harness the expanding power of the data-driven economy — from reaping the economic gains, to developing tools to protect privacy.

Benjamin Bergen, executive director of the Council of Canadian Innovators, is among those invited to participate in a roundtable meeting in Ottawa that coincides with the launch.

The federal invitation says the transformative power of artificial intelligence and big data will generate new opportunities for job creation and economic growth — but it acknowledges the explosion of data generation is also raising new questions around privacy and security.

Bergen, who is among those pressing Ottawa to create a national data strategy, says if Canada hopes to create jobs, boost growth and become a world leader in the data-driven economy, then innovative firms will need policies that enable them to capture and generate returns from the data generated by Canadians.

Previous story
Just For Laughs production company promotes COO Bruce Hills to president

Just Posted

Update: Red Deer’s Ryan Vandervlis remains in critical condition in hospital after firepit explosion

WHL and families issue a statement on Friday night incident that injured three Lethbridge Hurricanes

AHS recognizes National Indigenous Peoples Week

Smudge to be held at Red Deer hospital

“Nothing can take away the horror and the anguish,” says Amanda Lindhout’s mother

Lorinda Stewart reacts to 15-year jail sentence for daughter’s kidnapper

Amanda Lindhout kidnapper sentenced to 15 years in prison

OTTAWA — A Somalian man found guilty in the kidnapping of Amanda… Continue reading

Police suspect fire at mosque in Alberta town was deliberately set

EDSON, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say they’re investigating an arson at… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta High School Soccer League champs crowned

Lindsay Thurber girls’ team and Notre Dame boys’ team won Saturday at Edgar Park Field in Red Deer

Autistic boy’s classmates had never heard him speak. What he finally said at graduation blew them away.

People who know Sef Scott know he doesn’t normally speak. The 17-year-old… Continue reading

Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

GENEVA — Obsessive video gamers know how to anticipate dangers in virtual… Continue reading

Trudeau government to kick off talks towards national strategy on big data

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government will take fresh steps on Tuesday towards… Continue reading

Ethics watchdog says Bill Morneau didn’t break law with pension bill

OTTAWA — The federal ethics watchdog has closed the last in a… Continue reading

Private jet once owned by Elvis Presley for sale – again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley that… Continue reading

Roll out the barrels: Christo artwork floats on London lake

LONDON — The ducks, geese and hardy cold-water swimmers in London’s Hyde… Continue reading

Just For Laughs production company promotes COO Bruce Hills to president

MONTREAL — The production company behind Montreal’s Just For Laughs comedy festival… Continue reading

Auto parts firm Magna plans electric vehicle joint ventures with Chinese company

AURORA, Ont. — Magna International Inc. says it will form two new… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month