Trudeau says Liberals looking for right NAFTA deal despite looming deadline

SASKATOON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brushed aside pressure for his government to finalize a renewed free trade deal with the United States by month’s end, commenting hours before Mexico piled on more pressure by saying they are also willing to cut Canada out of the pact.

Ottawa and Washington are working to reach an agreement that needs to be submitted to the U.S. Congress by Oct. 1 in order to join the deal the Trump administration signed with Mexico in August.

Trudeau says Canada’s negotiators have seen multiple deadlines imposed on talks, only to see negotiations continue long past them.

Speaking to reporters at a caucus retreat, the prime minister said negotiators will work to finalize an agreement before the end of the month, but plan to make sure they get the right deal for Canadians, not just any deal.

“We have seen various deadlines put forward as markers to work for,” Trudeau said.

“We’re going to continue to work towards the right deal for Canadians, a good deal for Canadians, and we’ll do the work needed and try and get there as quick as we can, but we’re going to make sure we’re doing what is necessary to get the right deal for Canadians.”

Trump has indicated he would be quite happy to go forward on a deal with Mexico alone, and while Mexico has insisted it wants Canada to be in the plan, Mexican chief negotiator Kenneth Smith Ramos tweeted late Thursday that Mexico is fine with a bilateral deal as well.

“Mexico stated from the beginning of the negotiation that the ideal scenario is for NAFTA to remain trilateral,” he wrote. “We hope the U.S. and Canada will conclude their bilateral negotiation shortly. If that is not possible we are ready to advance bilaterally with the US.”

Trudeau’s comments came at the end of a caucus retreat aimed at plotting strategy for next week’s resumption of Parliament and laying the ground work for the run up to next year’s federal election.

Trudeau kicked off the retreat on Wednesday with a distinct election flavour, touting the government’s record on aid for Canada’s middle class and stating emphatically that his party will always stand up for the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

At his closing press conference, Trudeau spoke of his government’s plan to introduce pay equity legislation — first promised in this year’s budget — and ratify a trade agreement with Pacific Rim nations, including Mexico.

He said the Liberals will also stay focused on NAFTA talks, started last year at the behest of U.S. President Donald Trump, to strengthen “the most successful trading relationship perhaps in the world.”

The outcome of negotiations, now in their 13th month, will determine the economic and trade relationship between the three North American countries, with numerous workers’ and industries’ prospects hanging in the balance.

Trump has threatened to forge ahead with a deal with Mexico if Canada can’t come on board by the Sept. 30 deadline to provide Congress with a preliminary text of an agreement.

Already, Congress is in a 90-day window to review the one-on-one deal with Mexico, which both sides want to have signed before Dec. 1 when Mexico gets a new president.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Trump mused about renaming the trade pact “USMC” — with “M” referring to Mexico and “C” for Canada — based on his disdain for the NAFTA moniker.

The report said Trump groused about Canada’s negotiators and expressed his frustration with the neighbour to the North. He reportedly said he was willing to go ahead with a “USM” deal and drop the “C” if Canada didn’t sign on.

Trudeau said he has given little thought to the name of a renewed trade agreement, focused instead of “a broad range of issues” in talks that “will have a direct impact on Canadians’ jobs, on our economic growth and our prospects.

“These are things that we’re working on very seriously, rolling up our sleeves on. I don’t think we’ve spent much time talking about what the name or potential name or renaming could be,” he said.

Previous story
AltaGas to create spin off AltaGas Canada, plans initial public offering

Just Posted

Fatal Spruce View fire not suspicious

RCMP said no evidence further investigation required in Sept. 2 fire that killed 83-year-old man

Volunteer firefighter drive launched

Firefighter volunteers would work under Red Deer County Fire Services

Rural homelessness initiative launched

Lacombe FCSS part of Alberta Homeless Estimation Project

WATCH: More reason to play at Red Deer schools

New playgrounds at St. Elizabeth Seton School and Gateway Christian School

Updated: RDC president Joel Ward to retire

Ward will stay on through the school year to help with transition to new president

Updated: RDC president Joel Ward to retire

Ward will stay on through the school year to help with transition to new president

It’s official: summer is over

With fall more than a week ago this qualifies as summer snow.… Continue reading

Olivia Munn thanks support from outside ‘Predator’ family

LOS ANGELES — Despite knowing she could be facing a big backlash,… Continue reading

Osaka: Serena says ‘proud’ of her on US Open trophy stand

NEW YORK — U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka told television host Ellen… Continue reading

TIFF films tackle big literary lies but how often are publishers actually duped?

TORONTO — You can’t believe everything you read: that’s the message behind… Continue reading

Olivia is now a tropical depression, more rain for Hawaii

HONOLULU — Heavy rain and winds from a tropical storm downed trees,… Continue reading

US judge delays grizzly bear hunts in Rockies 2 more weeks

BILLINGS, Mont. — A U.S. judge on Thursday delayed for two more… Continue reading

More Canadian university and college campuses going smoke-free: report

TORONTO — A growing number of university and college campuses across the… Continue reading

Strike at Canada Post could benefit black market, medical pot producer warns

OTTAWA — Canada’s largest licensed producer of medical marijuana says a work… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month