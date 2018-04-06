Trump goes after Amazon – again – over postal delivery

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is again attacking online retailer Amazon.com, calling its deal with the U.S. Postal Service to deliver packages a money-losing agreement that hurts U.S. taxpayers.

In tweets Saturday, Trump calls the Amazon deal a post office “scam.”

He writes that “the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars.”

Amazon lives and dies by shipping, and an increase in the rates it pays could certainly do some damage. Amazon sends packages via the post office, FedEx, UPS and other services.

But while the Postal Service has lost money for 11 years, package delivery is not the reason. Most of its losses are due to pension and health costs, as well as declines in first-class letters.

