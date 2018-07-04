TTC says 67 of its Bombardier streetcars will be sent back for repairs

Toronto’s transit commission says the majority of its new streetcars have to be returned to their manufacturer for repairs.

The first 67 streetcars out of 89 produced for Toronto by Bombardier Transportation will be sent back for preventative repairs of “inferior frame welds,” TTC spokesman Brad Ross said Wednesday.

The defect poses no safety risk “in any way,” he added.

“(Bombardier) advised us last fall,” Ross said. “We directed them to develop a program for repair that will permanently fix the cars while minimizing service impacts.”

The streetcars will be returned three or four at a time, and will all be fixed by 2022, Ross said.

Bombardier will cover the cost of the repairs, which will take place at its Welding Centre of Excellence in La Pocatiere, Que., company spokesman Eric Prud’homme said.

“Welding issues are not uncommon in the industry, but, in this case, Bombardier has been proactive and responsible to ensure the cars meet the expected longevity, all in full transparency with TTC and their riders,” Prud’homme said.

Some 25 to 30 employees will work daily on this maintenance program until it is completed, delaying some of the planned layoffs, he said.

“Until our preventive welding maintenance program is performed, we fully guarantee the strength of the existing welds.”

The problem identified by Bombardier 18 months ago involves work completed in Mexico.

Bombardier has been contracted to provide the TTC with a total of 204 streetcars by the end of 2019, Prud’homme said.

The welding defect and necessary repairs will not prevent Bombardier from meeting that goal, he said. The transportation company has met its quarterly objectives by delivering 27 new cars to the TTC in the first half of this year. It plans to deliver 38 in the rest of the year and 77 more in 2019.

Previous story
Canadian crude-by-rail exports rise to record high in April, NEB reports
Next story
WestJet reviewing baggage policy after customer calls it discriminatory

Just Posted

Ward tops list “sunshine list” for Red Deer

Red Deer College leadership, Alberta Health Services top list locally

Crews respond to report of B.C. hikers falling into water in Shannon Falls area

SQUAMISH, B.C. — Search and rescue crews were to continue searching through… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Wilfred Kenzle nearly lives to see 105 years

Kenzle’s death last month falls seven years short of Red Deer’s oldest citizen

Toronto police resume dig at home where Bruce McArthur worked as landscaper

Toronto police say they will resume digging at a property where accused… Continue reading

Conditions favourable for funnel clouds in Central Alberta, Environment Canada advises

Chances of a weak landspout tornado in Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: The cereal of the future misses the point of Dippin’ Dots

It was supposed to be the “ice cream of the future,” but… Continue reading

Defending champ Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs

NEW YORK — Joey “Jaws” Chestnut extended his reign as champion eater… Continue reading

Former Olympic rower gets 13-month jail sentence for fraud after pleading guilty

VICTORIA — A former Olympic rower who mysteriously disappeared for nearly 18… Continue reading

WestJet reviewing baggage policy after customer calls it discriminatory

TORONTO — WestJet says it is reviewing its baggage policy after a… Continue reading

The Latest: Boys may be taken out of Thai cave in stages

MAE SAI, Thailand — The Latest on the search for 12 boys… Continue reading

Second refugee family leaves small Newfoundland town that sponsored them

LEWISPORTE, N.L. — The small Newfoundland town of Lewisporte has said goodbye… Continue reading

Archaeologists urge Albania to protect underwater heritage

TIRANA, Albania — Researchers are urging Albanian authorities to build a museum… Continue reading

UK police probing six assault claims against Kevin Spacey

LONDON — British police are investigating six claims of sexual assault or… Continue reading

‘Archie’ artist honoured with statue by his hometown

CONCORD, N.H. — A life-size bronze statue of the famous comic book… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month