Kelly Craft, United States Ambassador to Canada, speaks to the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations in Montreal, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

U.S. ambassador delivers speech that shies away from ongoing NAFTA talks

MONTREAL — The U.S. ambassador to Canada delivered a cautious speech in Montreal on Tuesday that was devoid of any real substance regarding the important issues facing the two countries.

Kelly Craft spoke of the “shared sensibilities” and “true friendship” between the two nations but offered little on the ongoing renegotiation of NAFTA.

“A renovation of NAFTA can provide an example for other developed, industrial countries that struggle with anxiety over job quality and job growth,” she said at the event organized by the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations.

“I’m confident the current talks will result in an agreement that will spur even more innovation and job growth, and serve as a model for the world.”

Craft, a philanthropist and influential fundraiser for the Republican party who began her ambassadorship in October, took no questions from reporters after her speech.

Raymond Chretien, a former Canadian ambassador the United States, attended the luncheon and said it was “wise” for Craft to stick to personal anecdotes and generalized descriptions of world affairs.

“An ambassador has to be prudent in the beginning,” said Chretien, who was named by Quebec to represent its interests during negotiations with the Americans on softwood lumber, paper, and recently steel and aluminum.

“I think if she comes back next year she can talk about our commercial relationship,” he said. “She didn’t want to go there. What is complicated with the NAFTA negotiations is that no one knows from one day to the next what foot to dance on.”

There are signs trade relations between the two countries are improving after the Trump administration recently softened some of its demands involving automobile manufacturing. Representatives in both the United States and Canada have signalled the two nations are getting closer to signing a deal.

One major ongoing sticking point is Canada’s supply management system, which sets prices and limits foreign competition in the country’s dairy, poultry and egg sectors.

An influential American lawmaker, Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer, recently demanded reforms to Canada’s system in order to secure “meaningful and enforceable commitments that will allow U.S. dairy producers to compete with Canada’s on a level playing field.”

Such a change “should be a top priority in NAFTA renegotiation,” Schumer said in a letter released to the public this week.

Quebec, in particular, has repeatedly said its supply management system is not on the negotiating table.

Christine St-Pierre, Quebec’s international relations minister, told reporters after Craft’s speech her province’s position on the matter is clear.

“The Quebec premier, as well as Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau, have reiterated that supply management will be respected and that we are not putting that on the table,” St-Pierre said.

Previous story
Canadian manufacturing sales up 1.9 per cent to $55.8 billion in February

Just Posted

Stettler murder victim remembered as devoted husband

To call James Hulkovich a devoted husband would be an understatement. His… Continue reading

Historic Mirror library building purchased

Building was once a rural schoolhouse

WATCH: Demand continues to rise for Red Deer food bank

A food drive across the southern part of Red Deer comes at… Continue reading

Man charged for Innisfail armed robbery, police looking for two more suspects

A Central Alberta man was charged for an armed robbery at an… Continue reading

Central Middle School students created a customized table for Ellen DeGeneres

Sawing For Schools Club next aims to grow produce in the classroom

Watch: Above average snow in April in Red Deer so far

A wet white blanket of snow covered the city of Red Deer… Continue reading

Watch: Starbucks to close more than 8,000 stores for racial-bias education on May 29

PHILADELPHIA - Starbucks will close more than 8,000 U.S. stores for an… Continue reading

Watch: Above average snow in April in Red Deer so far

A wet white blanket of snow covered the city of Red Deer… Continue reading

Canadian singer Jann Arden quoted in new James Comey book

TORONTO — Canadian singer Jann Arden has always had a realistic outlook… Continue reading

Red Deer-Mountain View MP to host town hall in Bowden to discuss rural crime, marijuana legislation

Though crime will be at the centre of an upcoming town hall,… Continue reading

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Trudeau addresses France’s National Assembly, touts progressive common ground

PARIS — With trademark rhetorical flourish, Justin Trudeau delivered a message of… Continue reading

Blood stain analyst testifies about the gruesome scene at Johnston’s home

HALIFAX — A Halifax jury has heard from a blood stain pattern… Continue reading

Abdelrazik torture lawsuit to proceed after mediation cancelled

OTTAWA — A Montreal man’s lawsuit over his detention and alleged torture… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month