U.S.-China tariffs: What’s behind them, who stands to be hurt?

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has boldly declared that trade wars are easy to win. He’s about to find out.

Barring a last-minute breakthrough, the Trump administration on Friday will start imposing tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese imports. And China will promptly strike back with tariffs on an equal amount of U.S. exports.

And just like that, a high-risk trade war between the world’s two biggest economies will begin — one that could quickly escalate.

“I see us running into a full collision course in a few days,” said Ashley Craig, a trade lawyer at Venable LLP. “It seems as if both sides are fairly dug in.”

Here’s a look at what’s happening this week and its likely impact.

___

WHAT IS THE U.S. DOING?

The White House last month announced plans to slap 25 per cent tariffs on roughly 1,100 goods imported from China, worth $50 billion a year. It had originally proposed the tariffs in April, starting with 1,333 Chinese products. After receiving public feedback, the administration cut 515 imports from the blacklist and added 284 others.

Starting Friday, the U.S. will tax 818 Chinese products, worth $34 billion a year, from the original list. It won’t target the 284 additions, worth $16 billion, until it gathers further public comments.

___

HOW IS CHINA RESPONDING?

China has warned that it won’t yield to Trump’s pressure. If the U.S. starts taxing Chinese imports Friday, Beijing plans to impose 25 per cent tariffs on 545 U.S. products worth $34 billion a year — from soybeans and lobsters to sport-utility vehicles and whiskey. China is considering a follow-up tariff on an additional 114 U.S. goods, worth $16 billion a year.

Beijing’s target list of U.S. goods to penalize is heavy on agriculture. That’s hardly a coincidence. Its tariffs are meant to deliver pain to American farmers, who overwhelmingly backed Trump in the 2016 election and whose interests are represented by powerful lobbyists and members of Congress.

In the meantime, Trump has told his U.S. trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, to identify an additional $200 billion in Chinese goods for 10 per cent tariffs. These penalties would take effect, Trump has said, if Beijing fails to reform its trade practices and proceeds with retaliatory tariffs.

The stakes could rise further yet: Trump has threatened tariffs on still another $200 billion in Chinese products if Beijing continues to retaliate.

___

WHAT’S BEHIND THE U.S.-CHINA RIFT?

The Trump administration has accused China of using predatory tactics in a lawless drive to overtake America’s technological supremacy. U.S. officials point to Beijing’s long-range development plan, “Made in China 2025,” which calls for creating powerful Chinese entities in such areas as information technology, robotics, aerospace equipment, electric vehicles and biopharmaceuticals.

Foreign business groups argue that “Made in China 2025” is unfairly forcing them to the sidelines in those industries. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative concluded after an investigation that China’s tactics range from requiring U.S. and other foreign companies to hand over technology in return for access to the vast Chinese market to outright cyber-theft. The U.S. also asserts that Beijing uses state money to buy American technology at prices unaffordable for private companies.

In May, the White House had said it would announce curbs on Chinese investment in U.S. technology by June 30 and impose those restrictions shortly thereafter. But last week, it dropped that plan.

___

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS?The administration settled last week on a less draconian plan: It would back an effort in Congress to strengthen reviews of foreign investment under the existing Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS. This committee, led by the Treasury secretary, considers whether a foreign investment poses a risk to America’s national security. These reviews apply to all countries — not just China — and are conducted on a case-by-case basis.

The House has approved a bill to strengthen the CFIUS law, and the bill will likely be considered by a House-Senate conference committee for a Senate-approved defence measure.

___

WHAT’S THE LIKELY IMPACT FROM A U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR?

The initial fusillade of tariffs will likely do little damage to the United States, China or the global economy. But if they escalate, the pain will deepen and spread.

Economists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch have warned that a full-fledged trade war, especially one that lasts more than a year, would slow the U.S. economy. By disrupting supply chains, eroding business confidence and heightening uncertainty, a trade war, they say, could “push the economy toward full-blown recession” and jeopardize America’s economic expansion — the second-longest on record.

Many individual businesses could soon endure hardship, too. Consider American soybean farmers, who send about 60 per cent of their exports to China. Their shipments will now be subject to a 25 per cent tariff, which will instantly make their crops far costlier in China.

What’s more, the U.S. tariffs on imported Chinese products could end up hurting American manufacturers. The Peterson Institute for International Economics calculates that 85 per cent of the Chinese products to be hit by the initial Trump tariffs are machinery and components used in finished goods made in the United States. A result is that U.S. manufacturers will have to pay more for parts and equipment, thereby putting them at a competitive disadvantage to foreign rivals.

___

ISN’T THE U.S. ALSO SPARRING WITH OTHER TRADING PARTNERS?

Yes. Trump is battling in just about every direction. He has slapped tariffs on imported steel and aluminum — action that has drawn retaliatory tariffs from U.S. allies like Canada, Mexico and the European Union. The president is also threatening to impose tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts on the grounds that they pose a threat to America’s national security.

And he is pressuring Canada and Mexico to agree to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement to shift more auto production to the United States and encourage companies to move investment from Mexico to the United States.

By brawling with America’s friends, critics say, Trump has squandered an opportunity to build a united front against China. After all, Europe, Japan and other rich countries have the same complaints about Chinese trade practices that America does.

___

IS THERE ANY REASON TO EXPECT A RESOLUTION?

Maybe. For a time, it looked as though peace might be at hand. In May, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declared the trade war “on hold.” The Trump administration suspended its tariffs after Beijing agreed to increase its purchases of U.S. goods, especially in agriculture and energy. The idea was that China’s additional purchases would shrink its trade surplus with the United States. Yet the cease-fire was short-lived. Critics dismissed Beijing’s commitments as vague, and Trump decided to proceed with the tariffs after all.

The top White House economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, has said the two countries are “in communication” — although there’s been no word of any formal negotiations. Trump himself told Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo” that “China wants to make a deal, and so do I, but it’s got to be a fair deal for this country.”

Previous story
Tesla makes 5,000 Model 3s per week, but can it continue?
Next story
EU warns Trump: auto tariffs could lead to $300B retaliation

Just Posted

No winners in trade war: Central Alberta experts

Canada and the United States are officially in a trade war with… Continue reading

Red Deerians build motorcycle and win first place in Calgary show

The motorcycle has a “clean rat rod build” look

PM addresses groping allegation, says he doesn’t recall ‘negative interactions’

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he does not remember any… Continue reading

Trudeau’s Regina visit doesn’t include Indigenous protest at legislature

REGINA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government continues to “engage… Continue reading

We need to be paying attention to older immigrant children, too

When Jonathan Murillo Zapata stepped off the plane at Dulles Airport, he… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday

“It makes you feel grateful to be living here in this wonderful country”

No winners in trade war: Central Alberta experts

Canada and the United States are officially in a trade war with… Continue reading

World Cup players juggle national team and fatherhood

MOSCOW — Having a baby is even more important than playing in… Continue reading

IOC commits hundreds of millions to 2026 host city, Calgary mulling bid

CALGARY — The International Olympic Committee has committed to contributing US$925 million… Continue reading

Trump: WTO needs to change ways or US will do ‘something’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is warning the World Trade Organization that… Continue reading

Annie Lennox made honorary chancellor at Scottish university

LONDON — Singer-songwriter Annie Lennox has been made chancellor of Scotland’s Glasgow… Continue reading

Things to know about abortion and the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — Abortion rights is emerging as a litmus test for the… Continue reading

Wildlife scientists warn about possible trichomonosis cases in N.S., N.B.

HALIFAX — Scientists say they’ve received about 10 unconfirmed reports of a… Continue reading

Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by a 3rd woman

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was charged with a sex crime against… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month