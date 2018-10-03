U.S. fishermen lose quota in new fishing pact with Canada

PORTLAND, Maine — American fishermen are losing thousands of pounds of valuable fishing quota under a new catch share agreement with Canada.

Fishermen from the U.S. and Canada seek haddock, cod and flounder on Georges Bank, which is a critical fishing ground east of New England, The two countries craft a catch share agreement every year. Under the latest agreement, the U.S.’s eastern Georges Bank cod quota is falling by more than 25 per cent to about 415,000 pounds and the eastern Georges Bank haddock quota is falling by about 4 per cent to about 33 million pounds.

Yellowtail flounder on Georges Bank is also falling by about half, to about 230,000 pounds. The U.S. gets 76 per cent of the flounder quota while Canada gets 71 per cent of the cod quota and the haddock is divided evenly.

The loss in quota will present a hardship for New England fishermen, who are already coping with low cod quotas and the collapse of the cod stock, said Terry Alexander, a longtime Maine fisherman and member of the regulatory New England Fishery Management Council that approved the catch share agreement last week.

“It’s going to be tough to get by with for sure,” Alexander said. “Cod seems to be in the cellar and yellowtail is even deeper in the cellar.”

The proposed quotas are based on historical catches and trawl surveys. Canada’s quotas are also proposed to decline. The quotas were recommended by U.S./Canada Transboundary Management Guidance Committee, which is a panel made up of government and industry members that includes representatives from both countries.

Cod, haddock and flounder are all popular fish that appear on menus and in fish markets in both countries. Most of the cod that Americans buy is already from foreign sources, so it will continue to be in abundance to consumers despite the quota cut. Haddock and flounder will also remain easy for consumers to find despite the quota cuts.

While cod and yellowtail are in decline, the decision to cut the haddock quota was “a precautionary approach,” as the stock is still fairly healthy, said Janice Plante, a spokeswoman for the New England Fishery Management Council.

The new quotas, which would apply to the 2019 fishing year that begins on May 1, face more approvals from the federal Department of Commerce.

Previous story
Why Canada Goose’s CEO has a love-hate relationship with counterfeiting
Next story
Crown agency ups wage, benefit proposals, backs down on pension changes

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Phoenix Buffet closed by health inspectors

Three other Central Alberta restaurants also remain under AHS close orders

Kick up your heels at family dance on Oct. 19

Live music and a DJ will entertain at Red Deer’s Festival Hall.

Exhibition Hall construction on time and budget

Largest free span space in Red Deer

PHOTO: Parkland Mall getting a new look on its south side

Workers are busy transforming the southern face of Red Deer’s Parkland Mall.… Continue reading

PHOTO: Bringing some ‘tribal art’ to downtown Red Deer

Red Deer artist Ryan Jason Allen Willert has painted two compelling murals… Continue reading

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Alta. Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Feds restart Indigenous pipeline consultations, stoke caution from First Nations

OTTAWA — Indigenous communities are open to a new consultation on the… Continue reading

Motorists stranded as collisions close major highways in southern Alberta

CALGARY — A warming centre has been set up for the hundreds… Continue reading

Young woman’s doctor testifies at U.K. sailor’s trial in alleged gang rape

HALIFAX — The family doctor of a young woman who alleges she… Continue reading

Cancelled barge cuts off Arctic hamlets, leaves crucial supplies stranded

Three Arctic communities fear they’ve been cut off from crucial winter supplies… Continue reading

Quebec’s highest court rules woman wearing hijab was entitled to be heard

MONTREAL — Quebec’s highest court has ruled a woman who was denied… Continue reading

Children’s advocate calls on provinces to treat Indigenous kids equally

WINNIPEG — A First Nations children’s advocate says Indigenous children still aren’t… Continue reading

Trudeau urges Legault to think carefully before invoking notwithstanding clause

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants Quebec premier-designate Francois Legault to… Continue reading

French police nab convict in helicopter prison break

PARIS — Three months after his spectacular helicopter escape from a French… Continue reading

Most Read