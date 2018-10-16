An American cannabis producer warns Canada is poised to dominate the North American marijuana industry unless the United States takes steps. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to deny Canadian producers’ ‘competitive advantage’

WASHINGTON — An American cannabis producer is warning President Donald Trump that Canada is poised to dominate the North American marijuana industry unless the United States takes steps to eliminate barriers to financing and market capital south of the border.

Today’s full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal, framed as a plea to the White House, warns the U.S. is “rapidly losing” its competitive advantage to Canada, where recreational pot is poised to become legal at midnight.

Derek Peterson, chairman and CEO of California-based Terra Tech Corp., says that even though cannabis production is legal in 31 states, many American firms have turned to capital markets north of the border in order to attract investment.

The ad also warns that Canadian firms have tapped into U.S. investor interest in order to raise and spend money to acquire American cannabis assets.

Peterson says as a result, what should be one of America’s “greatest economic drivers” is at risk of coming under foreign control unless states are allowed to enact their own cannabis legislation.

As of Wednesday, Canada will be the first G7 member to greenlight legal recreational pot — a move Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has justified as an effort to better protect young people from the drug’s effects and eliminate the influence of organized crime.

Previous story
Longevity creating a need for special insurance
Next story
Canada open to growing trade with China now that USMCA is a done deal: PM

Just Posted

Rollover on Hwy 2 near Red Deer

Driver sustains minor injuries

Could a site finally be found for a Safe Consumption Service in Red Deer?

Public will have a say at a Nov. 13 hearing

City of Red Deer gets ball rolling on annexing more land

”It’s important we look ahead,” says Mayor Veer

Overdose Prevention Site working in Red Deer

Averaging 15 visits a day

Walmart melding online and in-store shopping

South Red Deer Walmart recently underwent six months of renovations

Video: Windows smashed at three Red Deer businesses

Red Deer RCMP arrest man after vandalism spree

NHL stays with status quo as Canada pot legalization looms

As Riley Cote took and delivered countless punches over more than a… Continue reading

Paul Stanley: Kiss farewell tour could include ex-members

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — It won’t be all night, but former members… Continue reading

Judge tosses Stormy Daniels’ defamation suit against Trump

WASHINGTON — A federal judge dismissed Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against President… Continue reading

Canada open to growing trade with China now that USMCA is a done deal: PM

TORONTO — Canada is open to doing more business with China now… Continue reading

Pot shop raids “highly unlikely” on Wednesday: head of police chiefs

VANCOUVER — Police departments across Canada are fully prepared for marijuana legalization… Continue reading

Campers will be able to smoke cannabis at campsites in Canada’s national parks

Parks Canada says visitors should do their research on cannabis before going… Continue reading

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to deny Canadian producers’ ‘competitive advantage’

WASHINGTON — An American cannabis producer is warning President Donald Trump that… Continue reading

Automated cars could kill wide range of jobs, federal documents say

OTTAWA — More than one million jobs could be lost to the… Continue reading

Most Read