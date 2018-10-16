U.S. real estate website Zillow to start offering Canadian home listings

TORONTO — U.S. real estate website Zillow is expanding to offer listings for homes in Canada for sale.

Zillow says it has agreements to receive more than 50,000 listings from Canadian brokerages and franchisors.

Users will be able to use the popular U.S. site and mobile app to search for Canadian for-sale properties by postal code, city or province.

The Canadian listings will display the home’s list price, a description of the property, photos and available home facts.

The listings will also include the listing agent’s contact information as well as link to the brokerage or franchise website.

