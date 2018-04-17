U.S. tells WTO it will consult with China over tariff policies

GENEVA — The United States has told the World Trade Organization it has agreed to discuss with China the Trump administration’s efforts to slap tariffs on steel, aluminum and an array of goods from China.

A Geneva-based trade official said Tuesday that the move was an expected, but not mandatory, step that buys Washington time to flesh out its differences with Beijing.

China requested the discussions about U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports that the administration has defended on national security grounds, and the possibility of U.S. tariffs on 1,300 Chinese goods. The tariffs on the goods have been billed as a penalty for Beijing forcing U.S. companies to hand over technology to obtain access to China’s market.

The official said the United States had agreed to the discussions, known as consultations in WTO parlance, without yielding about its belief that the tariffs are justified. The official requested anonymity since he was not authorized to speak publicly about the discussions.

The United States has argued that the proposed tariffs on goods like electronics and machinery have not been levied yet, so China’s request wasn’t justified under WTO dispute settlement rules.

Also Tuesday, India requested consultations with the United States over the steel and aluminum tariffs, seeking to maintain a similar level of concessions from the U.S. — mirroring a similar move a day earlier by the European Union.

Critics of the U.S. tariffs on the metals accuse Washington of unfairly trying to defend a national industrial sector under the guise of national security concerns.

Mexico and Canada — U.S. trading partners under the NAFTA agreement — are among countries that have won temporary exemptions to the otherwise blanket tariffs on U.S. imports of aluminum and steel.

Previous story
Saskatchewan premier says his province will also table oil ban bill
Next story
Budget watchdog says a national basic income would cost $76 billion

Just Posted

Stettler murder victim remembered as devoted husband

To call James Hulkovich a devoted husband would be an understatement. His… Continue reading

Historic Mirror library building purchased

Building was once a rural schoolhouse

WATCH: Demand continues to rise for Red Deer food bank

A food drive across the southern part of Red Deer comes at… Continue reading

Man charged for Innisfail armed robbery, police looking for two more suspects

A Central Alberta man was charged for an armed robbery at an… Continue reading

Central Middle School students created a customized table for Ellen DeGeneres

Sawing For Schools Club next aims to grow produce in the classroom

Watch: Above average snow in April in Red Deer so far

A wet white blanket of snow covered the city of Red Deer… Continue reading

Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92

HOUSTON — Barbara Bush, the snowy-haired first lady whose plainspoken manner and… Continue reading

Watch: Starbucks to close more than 8,000 stores for racial-bias education on May 29

PHILADELPHIA - Starbucks will close more than 8,000 U.S. stores for an… Continue reading

Watch: Above average snow in April in Red Deer so far

A wet white blanket of snow covered the city of Red Deer… Continue reading

Canadian singer Jann Arden quoted in new James Comey book

TORONTO — Canadian singer Jann Arden has always had a realistic outlook… Continue reading

Red Deer-Mountain View MP to host town hall in Bowden to discuss rural crime, marijuana legislation

Though crime will be at the centre of an upcoming town hall,… Continue reading

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Trudeau addresses France’s National Assembly, touts progressive common ground

PARIS — With trademark rhetorical flourish, Justin Trudeau delivered a message of… Continue reading

Blood stain analyst testifies about the gruesome scene at Johnston’s home

HALIFAX — A Halifax jury has heard from a blood stain pattern… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month