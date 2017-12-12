Uber says 815,000 Canadians affected by data breach as investigation launched

CALGARY — Uber Canada said late Monday that 815,000 Canadian riders and drivers may have been affected as part of its worldwide data breach announced in November.

The disclosure came the same day the federal privacy commissioner said it had opened a formal investigation into the data breach, which saw the theft of information from some 57 million Uber accounts globally in October, 2016.

Uber said the information taken includes names, email address, and mobile phone numbers from the accounts, but that its investigation has not identified any location history, credit card numbers, bank account numbers, or dates of birth were downloaded.

Uber Canada spokesman Jean-Christophe de le Rue said the company will co-operate with the commissioner’s investigation.

“The privacy of riders and drivers is of paramount importance at Uber and we will continue to work with the privacy commissioner on this matter.”

News of the breach prompted authorities in the U.S. and U.K. to launch formal investigations immediately, while the commissioner in Canada initially asked that Uber file a report explaining how the breach happened and its impact on Canadians.

The privacy commissioner gave little detail in announcing the now formal investigation, noting confidentiality provisions under the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act.

The commissioner’s investigation was prompted by a letter from a parliamentarian, said spokesman Tobi Cohen.

Details of the number of Canadians affected also comes after Toronto city council voted last week to demand information from the company on the breach, based on requirements in their license agreement with the city.

The company is also facing lawsuits, including one from Washington State, for failing to disclose the breach despite laws requiring it to do so.

Federally, Canada doesn’t have laws requiring companies disclose data breaches, though Alberta does have requirements in place. The province said it had also launched an investigation.

Changes to federal privacy laws are under way that would make it a requirement, with public consultations closed in October, but under the proposed revision the privacy commissioner would be limited to issuing a maximum $100,000 fine for not disclosing a breach.

Attention on data breaches have increased after numerous high-profile incidents including the Equifax breach earlier this year that included data on 145 million Americans and about 19,000 Canadians.

Previous story
Canadian Natural Resources appoints new president to succeed Steve Laut
Next story
Air Canada expanding codeshares for 2018 Canada-China Year of Tourism

Just Posted

WATCH: Finishing touches being put on Servus Arena

The finishing touches are being put on Red Deer’s newest arena. The… Continue reading

Suspect in police chase in court

RCMP opened fire twice while trying to arrest suspects in vehicle chase in October

New temporary beds will immediately help Red Deer homeless

The 20 new temporary beds approved for Safe Harbour’s warming centre cannot… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP are seeking man posing as a police officer

Suspect is large, in his 30s, with red hair and beard

Update: “Someone knows something” – police

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Red Deer police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

No injuries reported but traffic in and out of Deltaport is blocked

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month