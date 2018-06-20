Unfair beer markup: Judge orders Alberta to pay out-of-province breweries $2M

CALGARY — A judge has ruled the Alberta government’s markup on craft beer is unconstitutional and has awarded two breweries in Ontario and Saskatchewan more than $2 million.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Gillian Marriott said in a written decision released Wednesday that the markup is discriminatory.

It ”is intended to operate simultaneously with the grant program to discriminate between craft brewers and craft beer on the basis of provincial origin, creating a trade barrier relating to a provincial boundary,” she said.

Great Western Brewing Co. of Saskatoon is to receive the majority of the restitution — $1.9 million — while Toronto-based Steam Whistle Brewing is entitled to nearly $164,000.

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission, sole wholesaler of alcohol in Alberta, imposed the markup in 2015 with a revamped version the following year.

Lawyers for Great Western and Steam Whistle argued that Alberta’s markup is basically a tax. The government charges all small breweries $1.25 per litre sold, but returns much of that to Alberta producers as a grant.

The province argued it has the right to support its small breweries.

Last week, an appeal panel under the Agreement on Internal Trade upheld an earlier decision that provincial subsidies to assist smaller Alberta craft brewers are unfair and violate interprovincial free-trade rules.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci said at the time that the province would be changing the program in a way that continues to support Alberta brewers.