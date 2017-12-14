Unidentified buyer found for Toronto house where future princess lived

Real estate

Unidentified buyer found for Toronto house where future princess lived

TORONTO — A buyer has been found for the Toronto house where Prince Harry and Suits actress Meghan Markle spent time before announcing their engagement last month.

Real estate agent Alex Beauregard says the two-storey, three-bedroom house — which the future princess rented for two years — had drawn a lot of interest since it was listed last week, at $1.395 million.

Beauregard says he cannot reveal the selling price until a cheque from the buyer has been deposited. He says more information would be released on Thursday.

The sellers began taking offers at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Markle, who is from Los Angeles but lived part-time in Toronto since 2011, and the British royal announced their engagement on Nov. 27 after a courtship that involved visits on both side of the pond.

Markle is best known for her role as paralegal Rachel Zane on the USA Network hit “Suits,” which is filmed in Toronto.

The actress and Prince Harry plan to tour Britain over the next six months to give Markle an opportunity to learn about the country before their May wedding in the chapel at Windsor Castle, and as she prepares to move into Kensington Palace.

Beauregard, an agent with Freeman Real Estate Ltd., said the added curiosity surrounding the engagement drew 150 people to its open house last weekend, with some waiting as much as 20 minutes to get access. That’s roughly 50 per cent more visitors than at a similar showing in the neighbourhood, he said.

However, Beauregard said many of those were ”looky-loo” viewers with a royal fascination and roughly 20 appeared to be actual prospective buyers.

“We had a person walking through asking too many questions about, ‘Did Prince Harry use this table and this chair?’… You can figure out fairly quickly who is serious,” he said.

Previous story
AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?
Next story
Bombardier on the cusp of breaking even on runway to turnaround, says CFO

Just Posted

Saving lives at Calgary’s supervised consumption site

Red Deer working to choose a site

New billboard bylaw passed by Red Deer city council

New 1,000-metre distance set between billboards

Red Deer River winds through watercolour exhibit at Red Deer library

Artist Carol Lynn Gilchrist aims to ‘celebrate’ this vital, fragile resource

Lacombe County supports community groups

County doles out $114,000 to groups involved in cultural, tourism and visitor information services

Lacombe County ponders future of former Mirror Hotel site

Site of historic hotel burned down in 2016 put up for auction for unpaid tax but found no buyer

Red Deer woman raises alarm about BBQ brushes

Beverly Smith’s ended up in an operating room after wire bristle pierced her bowel

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division focuses on mental wellness

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division schools have implemented positive mental health… Continue reading

Expect cooler temperatures and ‘dusting of snow’ this Christmas

Red Deer recorded a high temperature on Tuesday

UPDATE: Second death in highway collision south of Alder Flats

Both men were passengers

Bed shortage means no mental reviews done yet on accused Edmonton attacker

A man accused of attempted murder after a police officer was hit… Continue reading

Update: Police release photo of suspected vehicle involved in fatal

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month