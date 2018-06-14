The union at the Halifax shipyard where some of the Royal Canadian Navy’s new ships are being built has given 48-hour strike notice. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Union at Halifax shipyard building Royal Canadian Navy ships gives strike notice

HALIFAX — The union at the Halifax shipyard where some of the Royal Canadian Navy’s new ships are being built has given 48-hour strike notice, with picket lines expected to go up Saturday morning.

A news release issued late Wednesday by Unifor says a strong majority of the unionized employees at Irving’s Halifax Shipyard have rejected a tentative contract.

Unifor Marine Workers Federation Local 1 says 75 per cent of its members voted against the deal offered following eight months of negotiations.

The union says the four-year tentative agreement that was rejected included increases of 1.5 per cent per year over the next four years.

Unifor says the employer did not agreed to paid sick days for workers, however.

The shipyard with about 800 workers is currently building Arctic and offshore patrol vessels for the navy.

“This is not just about economics, it’s about respect for workers and fixing the workplace for members and they are clearly sending a strong message to Irving today,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor’s national president.

Previous story
Canada-US relations at a low after Trudeau-Trump trade tiff

Just Posted

Canada-US relations at a low after Trudeau-Trump trade tiff

TORONTO — For the first time in decades, one of the world’s… Continue reading

Union at Halifax shipyard building Royal Canadian Navy ships gives strike notice

HALIFAX — The union at the Halifax shipyard where some of the… Continue reading

Freeland calls tariffs ‘absurd’ after meeting U.S. Senate committee

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland ventured Wednesday onto Donald Trump’s… Continue reading

Lungs from hepatitis C-infected donors can be safely transplanted: researchers

Toronto doctors have successfully transplanted lungs from deceased donors with hepatitis C… Continue reading

WATCH: Expanded police dog training facility opens in Innisfail

The RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre’s grand re-opening was Wednesday

WATCH: Red Deer church bells ring out for 49 victims of Florida shooting

Gaetz Memorial United Church takes stand for inclusion

Kardashian West, woman Trump freed say they won’t stop now

SOUTHHAVEN, Miss. — Kim Kardashian West and Alice Marie Johnson, the woman… Continue reading

Science Says: What happens when researchers make mistakes

Everyone makes mistakes, but when scientists do, the remedy goes far beyond… Continue reading

Russia foots huge bill to host World Cup, but what you see might not be what you get

MOSCOW — The capital of the world’s first communist country has become… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Métis fiddler Patti Kusturok in Red Deer

The fiddler performed at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery Wednesday

Lawmaker urges Russian women to be vigilant with WCup fans

MOSCOW — A senior Russian lawmaker advised Russian women Wednesday to be… Continue reading

Toronto director first woman to helm Pixar short

TORONTO — The latest Pixar short is packed with firsts: the first… Continue reading

World Cup 2026: A primer on the expanded tournament coming to North America

The 2026 World Cup has been awarded to Canada, the U.S. and… Continue reading

Sex, love, loss: Little is off limits on ‘Red Table Talk’

NEW YORK — Sex, love and loss, self-harm, addiction and recovery: There… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month