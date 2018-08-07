Ontario is expected to roll out its buck a beer plan. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Unveiling of provincial buck a beer scheme expected today

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to roll out the provincial government’s buck a beer plan when he visits a brewery early today in Picton, Ont.

The move was one of Ford’s promises during the spring election campaign. He has also vowed to expand the sale of beer and wine to corner and box stores in Ontario.

A source with knowledge of the plan told The Canadian Press last week that the Progressive Conservative plan will lower the minimum price of a bottle or can of beer to $1 from $1.25 by the Labour Day weekend.

Brewers would not be required to charge less, however, and the lower minimum price would not apply to draft beer, nor would it include the bottle deposit.

The source said the government hopes to get brewers on board by launching what it calls a “buck-a-beer challenge” with incentives for those who cut prices to $1.

The Tories have said a return to buck a beer would see more competition in the beer market without affecting the province’s revenues from beer and wine taxes, which government documents show brought in roughly $589 million in 2016-2017.

Ontario previously had buck-a-bottle beer but the Liberal government quietly hiked the minimum price in 2008, citing its “social responsibility” mandate.

Previous story
Power Financial reports record earnings in Q2 on strong subsidiaries performance
Next story
Experts question benefits of fluoride-free toothpaste

Just Posted

Firefighters battling 122 active forest fires across northern Ontario

TORONTO — There was little rest for firefighters in northern Ontario during… Continue reading

Testing finds flaws with car electronic car safety systems

DETROIT — Cars and trucks with electronic driver assist systems may not… Continue reading

Experts question benefits of fluoride-free toothpaste

Dental health experts worry that more people are using toothpaste that doesn’t… Continue reading

Unveiling of provincial buck a beer scheme expected today

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to roll out the provincial government’s… Continue reading

Feds to test limits of Indigenous housing ideas through new contest

OTTAWA — The Trudeau Liberals are offering Indigenous communities $30 million in… Continue reading

WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking

Rain couldn’t stop car-lovers from enjoying Rock’n Red Deer. After taking over… Continue reading

Trudeau dogged by pipeline protesters as he visits B.C. forestry centre

DUNCAN, B.C. — Justin Trudeau mingled with hundreds of friendly people at… Continue reading

Canada to review auto emissions regulations as U.S. moves to water them down

OTTAWA — Canada will review the joint vehicle emissions standards it has… Continue reading

‘Relentless’ heat, humidity breaking weather records in Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX — This summer is on track to become one of the… Continue reading

Cannabis getaways offer experience, chance to explore bud culture

TORONTO — Sari Starr recalls having to sneak around in order to… Continue reading

Prime Minister Trudeau continues B.C. long weekend tour at Vancouver Pride

VANCOUVER — A weekend tour of British Columbia continued for Prime Minister… Continue reading

Fuel truck explosion in Italy kills 2, injures up to 70

MILAN — A tanker truck carrying flammable material exploded Monday on a… Continue reading

Saudi Arabia expelling Canadian ambassador and suspending new trade with Canada

OTTAWA — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it is ordering Canada’s ambassador to… Continue reading

Entangled right whale freed from buoy after being spotted on Sunday

GRAND MANAN, N.B. — The Campobello Whale Rescue Team says an entangled… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month