US government: Mercedes owners got recall notices too late

DETROIT — The U.S. government is investigating German automaker Mercedes-Benz, alleging that is has been slow to mail safety recall notices and file required reports involving recalls of over 1.4 million vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that a review shows Mercedes exceeded time limits for mailing letters to owners. The agency also says it has questions about the company’s process and cadence for making recall decisions and notifying the government about them.

Mercedes says in a statement issued Saturday that it makes every effort to ensure recall campaigns and customer notifications are done in a timely manner. The company says it will work closely with the government on the investigation.

Previous story
Insider Q&A: Oscar CEO on insurers and patient health

Just Posted

YMCA will operate Red Deer’s new Northside Community Centre when it opens next summer

It will be a “value-added” feature, says city director

Flaws found in feds’ many public consultations; small biz tax changes top list

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government’s analysis of its extensive public consultation efforts… Continue reading

Alberta accuses Ottawa of ‘bad-faith tactics’ in 2026 Olympics talks

EDMONTON — Alberta’s finance minister has accused the federal government of negotiating… Continue reading

UPDATE: Gaetz Avenue re-opens, gas leak contained

Gaetz Avenue has re-opened after a gas leak closed northbound and southbound… Continue reading

Learning digital skills at Red Deer College

Young Central Albertans explored the creative side of science this weekend at… Continue reading

WATCH: Dressing up for the Halloween Half Marathon in Red Deer

The Run Red Deer Race Series event was held Saturday at Bower Ponds

Leicester helicopter crash: Soccer team owner’s fate unclear

LEICESTER, England — The Thai owner of English Premier League club Leicester… Continue reading

Canadians hold vigils in solidarity with Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

MONTREAL — Jewish communities across Canada are gathering to commemorate the victims… Continue reading

Demonstrators gather in support of Panthers’ Reid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of… Continue reading

Government closely watching public opinion on asylum seekers, documents show

OTTAWA — The federal government has been closely monitoring public reaction to… Continue reading

Houston wins Nova Scotia Tory leadership after main challenger drops out

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives have a new leader after the… Continue reading

‘Her death isn’t in vain:’ trafficking victim remembered in Ontario campaign

YARMOUTH, N.S. — Maddison Fraser is remembered as a champion boxer, an… Continue reading

Canadian politicians, police respond to Pittsburgh synagogue attack

OTTAWA — Canadian politicians and Jewish groups expressed sympathy for the victims… Continue reading

Ontario researcher pinpoints burial site of officer from Franklin Expedition

An Ontario researcher has used modern technology to clearly identify the final… Continue reading

Most Read