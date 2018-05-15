US retail sales rose a solid 0.3 per cent in April

WASHINGTON — U.S. retail sales rose at a solid pace last month, a sign that consumers may be rebounding from weak spending in the first three months of the year and driving better economic growth.

Retail sales increased 0.3 per cent in April, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, down from a 0.8 per cent gain in March, which was revised higher. The spending gains were spread across most retail categories, with big gains at furniture and clothing stores.

Consumer spending has rebounded in the past two months after a weak start to the year, a trend that should lift growth in the April-June quarter.

“Consumption growth is on track for a big rebound in the second quarter, which should push overall GDP growth up to more than 3 per cent,” Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said.

Spending is likely to remain healthy in the months ahead, buoyed by a strong job market that is showing early signs of lifting Americans’ incomes. The unemployment rate has fallen to a 17-year low of 3.9 per cent. And measures of consumer confidence remain healthy, despite rising gas prices and a rocky stock market.

Clothing-store sales, fueled by price cuts, jumped 1.4 per cent, while sales at home and garden stores rose 0.4 per cent. A category that includes online and catalogue sales rose 0.6 per cent.

Consumer spending climbed 4 per cent in the final three months of last year, the strongest increase in three years. Americans then cut back in January and February, but then spending rebounded in March.

Gas station sales rose 0.8 per cent in April, less than some analysts forecast, largely reflecting price increases. Prices at the pump have risen steadily in the past year, driven higher mostly by oil price gains. Tuesday’s figures suggest that the price increases haven’t yet dragged down other spending, but that could change. Analysts expect gas prices to keep rising as the summer driving season gets underway.

The average price for a gallon of gas nationwide reached $2.88 Tuesday, up 17 cents from a month earlier and 54 cents from a year ago.

Retail sales are closely watched by economists because they provide an early read on consumer spending, the principal driver of the U.S. economy. Store purchases account for about one-third of U.S. consumer spending, while spending on services such as haircuts and mobile phones plans makes up the other two-thirds.

Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

Previous story
TD Bank discounts 5-year variable mortgage rate as competition heats up

Just Posted

Update: Supreme Court orders new trial for parents convicted in toddler’s meningitis death

David and Collet Stephan were found guilty in 2016 of failing to provide the necessaries of life

Sylvan Lake gets $101,300 federal grant

Money will be used for Sylvan Lake Sustainable Waterfront Redevelopment Plan

Calgary man to be sentenced for sexually assaulting classmate in 2015

HALIFAX — An 20-year-old Alberta man convicted of sexually assaulting a classmate… Continue reading

Tom Wolfe, pioneering ‘New Journalist,’ dead at 88

NEW YORK — Author Tom Wolfe, who chronicled everything from hippies to… Continue reading

National home sales fall 14% to lowest level in 5 years, prices down 11%

TORONTO — The Canadian Real Estate Association says national home sales sank… Continue reading

WATCH: Third annual A Night at the Ranch continues to raise awareness and funds for mental health

A unique rodeo tradition continues to gather steam at the Daines Rodeo… Continue reading

U2 to play at New York’s historic Apollo Theater

NEW YORK — U2 will put on a special one-night show at… Continue reading

Modigliani painting fetches $157 million at auction

NEW YORK — A painting of a defiantly nude woman that was… Continue reading

Is homegrown food safer? Only if gardeners take precautions

Food safety often is cited as the primary reason why people grow… Continue reading

Up to 35 cannabis stores can crop up in Red Deer upon legalization

City council sets rules for retail sales

Anthony Bourdain defends ‘effective’ Quebec chefs after insulting tweet

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Anthony Bourdain is pushing back after another controversy… Continue reading

Wheeler likes all but three minutes of Jets’ Game 2 loss to Golden Knights

WINNIPEG — Blake Wheeler liked 57 minutes of Monday’s game between Winnipeg… Continue reading

US retail sales rose a solid 0.3 per cent in April

WASHINGTON — U.S. retail sales rose at a solid pace last month,… Continue reading

TD Bank discounts 5-year variable mortgage rate as competition heats up

TORONTO — TD Bank is joining a rival bank in offering a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month