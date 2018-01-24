USITC rejects Bombardier request to consider Embraer plane in Friday’s decision

MONTREAL — The U.S. International Trade Commission has rejected a petition to consider newly disclosed facts about Embraer’s E190-E2 jet in its case reviewing Bombardier’s C Series aircraft.

The agency made its decision a day after the Montreal-based company argued that a published report of the plane’s range being 2,900 nautical miles qualifies it to be considered as a competitor in the 100- to 150-seat segment of the market.

“We are disappointed because we felt this was important information for the investigation,” said Bombardier spokesman Simon Letendre.

The aviation publication later said Embraer disputes the 2,900 nm figure, saying the range is 2,880 nautical miles.

Boeing has argued that the Embraer plane is a regional jet that doesn’t compete with the C Series or Boeing’s 737.

However, Bombardier tried to argue that excluding the Embraer jet from the ITC’s analysis would result in a flawed assessment of the market by only focusing on the C Series.

The USITC will vote Friday afternoon on whether duties should be imposed against Bombardier’s C Series jet. That’s a day later than originally planned because of the U.S. government shutdown.

The agency will determine if the introduction of the C Series into the U.S. harms Boeing.

Delta Air Lines was expected to receive the first of its firm order for 75 CS100 planes in the spring, but now plans to wait until the aircraft destined for U.S. customers is built in Alabama.

Boeing launched the trade case last April, arguing that governments in Canada and Britain subsidized the plane’s development and allowed Bombardier to sell it at unfairly low prices.

The U.S. Department of Commerce imposed duties of 292.21 per cent on the C Series aircraft.

The Canadian government has filed requests for panel reviews under NAFTA to appeal U.S. decisions to impose duties on imports of the C Series and softwood lumber from Canada.

NAFTA’s Chapter 19 dispute resolution mechanism means Canada can get a panel made up of American and Canadian trade experts to decide if the duties follow U.S. trade law, rather than going through the U.S. court system.

Canada is also arguing that the entire U.S. process for imposing anti-dumping and countervailing duties violates global trade rules.

Previous story
Aurora-CanniMed $1B cannabis deal puts pressure on competitors
Next story
Equifax Canada seeks to regain trust in its security after major U.S. breach

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Winterfest comes with community dance this year

Dance baby, dance. That’s how the Sylvan Lake Winterfest 2018 will kick… Continue reading

The Power of a Girl Mother/Daughter Conference returns

Raising female self-esteem

Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre helping children, teens and families

Red Deer centre averages six cases a week

Red Deer utility bills will increase starting March 1

Costs of water, power and waste management are rising

Blackfalds firefighter battling cancer

A volunteer firefighter in Blackfalds for 15 years, Dave Sutherland now battling… Continue reading

Watch: Red Deer woman target of robbery in broad daylight, near police station

He looked me in the eye and said ‘I am going to kill you.’

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month