Vancouver home sales reach 17-year low for April last month: REBGV

VANCOUVER — The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says market conditions in the city are changing as sales in April fell to a 17-year low for the month.

The board says 2,579 detached properties, townhouses and condominiums sold last month in Metro Vancouver, down 27.4 per cent from April 2017 and 22.5 per cent below the 10-year average for the month.

About 18.6 per cent more properties were newly listed last month than in April last year, giving buyers more selection.

Still, prices moved up with the composite benchmark price for all properties at $1,092,000 — up 14.3 per cent from the same month last year and 0.7 per cent from March 2018.

Detached houses saw the smallest price gains, with the benchmark price at $1,605,800 — up 5.1 per cent from April 2017 and down 0.2 per cent from March 2018.

The benchmark price for an apartment rose 23.7 per cent from the same time last year to $701,000, while the townhouse benchmark rose 17.7 per cent to $854,200.

Previous story
To buy or not to buy? Car subscriptions offer an alternative

Just Posted

Rimbey Mounties arrest two, seek two more in connection with violent home invasion

Three people have been charged, one is still at-large and a police… Continue reading

Red Deer MP remembers late colleague as a mentor

Ontario Conservative MP Doug Brown passed away in his Parliament Hill office on Wednesday morning

WATCH: Penhold fire chief honoured for decades of work

After nearly 40 years of fighting fires, Penhold fire chief Jim Pendergast… Continue reading

Watch: Central Alberta Humane Society prepares for kittens

Purr Program new to Red Deer and area

Red Deer Air Cadets’ spirits high despite fundraising theft

24 Squadron Air Cadets estimates about $100,000 stolen by volunteer

WATCH: Penhold fire chief honoured for decades of work

After nearly 40 years of fighting fires, Penhold fire chief Jim Pendergast… Continue reading

Man who died in women’s washroom wall in Calgary mall climbed into vent

CALGARY — Police say a man whose body was found inside a… Continue reading

First death reported from E. coli-contaminated romaine lettuce as outbreak spreads

The nationwide food poisoning outbreak from E. coli-contaminated romaine lettuce has claimed… Continue reading

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with video

LOS ANGELES — A man has been charged with trying to extort… Continue reading

Nightly ramp closures coming to highway construction south of Red Deer

For three nights, the ramp from Hwy 2A to southbound Hwy 2… Continue reading

Health Canada mandates warning sticker on all prescription opioids

TORONTO — Health Canada is making warning stickers and patient information handouts… Continue reading

Air Canada agrees to give free tickets to love-struck man — with a catch

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A love-struck Michigan man has convinced Air Canada… Continue reading

Refugee chocolatier names new bar after the Mi’kmaq word for peace

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — A Canadian chocolate company founded by Syrian refugees has… Continue reading

McDavid leads solid Canadian squad at IIHF world championship

With captain Connor McDavid leading the way, Canada’s chances of winning a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month