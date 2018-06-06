Vegas-based Dotty’s casino chain settles ADA suit for $3.5M

RENO, Nev. — The company that operates the Dotty’s casino chain in Nevada and Montana has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle a disability discrimination suit, lawyers for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Wednesday.

The EEOC filed the lawsuit earlier this year accusing the Las Vegas-based Nevada Restaurant Services Inc. of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Commission lawyers said the slot machine operator illegally fired or forced employees to quit because they were considered disabled, had a record of disability or were associated with someone with a disability.

In addition to the monetary relief that includes back pay for wrongly terminated workers, the company agreed to conduct new ADA training and submit regular reports to the government verifying compliance with the settlement over the next 3.5 years.

Wendy Martin, local director of the EEOC’s Las Vegas office, said the suit was filed as part of the commission’s continuing “quest to identify and eradicate systemic disability discrimination.”

Nevada Restaurant Services President Paula Graziano signed the consent agreement and U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan approved it in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Jackson Lewis, a lawyer for the company, said Wednesday it does not condone or tolerate discrimination of any kind.

“Through this resolution with the EEOC, Nevada Restaurant Services is free to continue its deeply held commitment through investment in its employees and the communities in which it operates rather than focus on costly litigation,” he said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press.

The suit said the company that operates more than 30 small casinos and slot machine taverns in Nevada and Montana had a blanket policy denying reasonable accommodations to disabled individuals since at least 2012.

The illegal companywide practice required employees with disabilities or medical conditions to be 100 per cent healed before returning to work, the EEOC.

“Systemic disability discrimination is still all too prevalent,” Anna Park said, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Los Angeles district office. “Besides regularly examining established practices and ensuring that staff is adequately trained, employers must also ensure their decision makers follow through on that training by holding them accountable to complying with the ADA.”

The EEOC has set up a hotline for potential victims to find out more information at 1-877-461-7818.

Previous story
Statistics Canada says trade deficit narrowed to $1.9 billion in April

Just Posted

WATCH: Central Alberta organizations recognized for efforts to improve air quality

Parkland Airshed Management Zone holds its Blue Skies Awards luncheon

WATCH: Remembering all war veterans on D-Day:

A Decoration Day ceremony is held Wednesday at Red Deer Cemetery

Olds student uses his ‘NBA flick’ to win free-throw basketball championship

Spencer Clifford starts his school day by sinking a few baskets

Updated: Three sisters among five dead in highway crash

Victims include three sisters from Samson Cree Nation and a man and woman from Ermineskin band

Snowbirds and CF-18 to star at Rocky Mountain House Airshow

July 25 Airshow back for first time since 2015 at Rocky Mountain House Airport

WATCH: Remembering all war veterans on D-Day:

A Decoration Day ceremony is held Wednesday at Red Deer Cemetery

Santacruzan, a colourful parade of ‘queens,’ will go through Red Deer Sunday

Filipino events to take place Saturday and Sunday in Red Deer

Alberta redesigns driver’s licences, adds iconic dinosaur Albertosaurus

EDMONTON — Alberta is redesigning its driver’s licences and including one change… Continue reading

Liberals look at building affordable housing for homeless veterans

OTTAWA — The federal government is considering whether to foot the bill… Continue reading

Scheer rejects one-on-one trade talks with U.S. as long as NAFTA can be saved

OTTAWA — Conservatives say it might help Canada’s bargaining position on the… Continue reading

‘He powers through:’ Music, swimming part of therapy for paralyzed hockey teen

The father of a junior hockey player who was paralyzed in a… Continue reading

Trudeau warns of difficult talks between G7 leaders on intractable issues

QUEBEC — It was supposed to be Justin Trudeau’s moment for Canada… Continue reading

Ex-Olympian Allison Forsyth says Bertrand Charest affair was covered up

MONTREAL — A former Olympic skier who alleges she was sexually abused… Continue reading

Sochi’s empty stadium reflects Russian sports struggles

SOCHI, Russia — Sochi’s World Cup stadium is a spectacular, sweeping structure… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month