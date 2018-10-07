‘Venom’ sets October record with $80M; ‘Star Is Born’ soars

NEW YORK — The Sony comic-book movie “Venom” has shrugged off bad reviews to shatter the October box-office record with an $80 million debut, while Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” soared to $42.6 million.

According to estimates Sunday, the two very different films fueled an unusually robust October weekend at the North American box office. Despite a 32 per cent “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the anti-hero “Spider-Man” spinoff “Venom” opened with $205.2 million globally.

The previous best October opening was $55.7 million for “Gravity” in 2013.

Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” remake, also starring Lady Gaga, has been hailed by critics and pegged as an Oscar front-runner. It drew an audience that was 66 per cent female and 68 per cent older than 35.

Previous story
#MeToo movement sends Hollywood figures into exile, not jail
Next story
Pret a Manger says 2nd customer died from allergic reaction

Just Posted

Four arrested in Rimbey

Three men and one woman were arrested in Rimbey after a search… Continue reading

WATCH: The magic of Harry Potter in Red Deer

The magical world of Harry Potter is taking over downtown Red Deer… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Last Red Deer Market of 2018

The final Red Deer Market of 2018 was Saturday in front of… Continue reading

Drive-by shooting in Rocky Mountain House, police say

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting Friday night.… Continue reading

Rocky Mountain House RCMP locate stranded youths

Rocky Mountain House RCMP with search and rescue saved two youths who… Continue reading

Video: Queens test bench in loss to The King’s University Eagles

Early in the basketball season is the time for experiments and Thursday… Continue reading

No Columbus Day in Columbus: City to honour veterans instead

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The largest city named for Christopher Columbus has called… Continue reading

Man charged with kidnapping boy after girl found safe in Amber Alert

EDMONTON — A man faces charges that include kidnapping with a firearm… Continue reading

Team addresses thorny ethical issues raised by genomic sequencing

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Genome sequencing offers patients the potential of speedier,… Continue reading

First Nations look to secure a piece of the cannabis pie ahead of legalization

KAHNAWAKE, Que. — Just upriver from downtown Montreal, the Kahnawake First Nation… Continue reading

Caucus caught off guard by Pallister’s carbon tax decision: CP source

WINNIPEG — Brian Pallister’s abrupt about-face on a carbon tax came after… Continue reading

Kavanaugh confirmed: Senate OKs Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON — The bitterly polarized U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed Brett Kavanaugh on… Continue reading

Portugal PM defends Ronaldo amid rape accusation

LISBON, Portugal — Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa has spoken out in… Continue reading

Palmieri, Zajac help Devils beat Oilers in Sweden

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Kyle Palmieri, Travis Zajac and the New Jersey Devils… Continue reading

Most Read