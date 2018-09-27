Videotron sues Bell for $78.5 million over actions of travelling sales reps

MONTREAL — Videotron has launched a $78.5-million lawsuit against its telecom rival Bell Canada for allegedly contravening Quebec’s consumer protection law in its efforts to recruit new customers.

The Quebec-based company says Bell’s travelling sales representatives flout the law by exploiting a loophole that allows them not to provide these clients with written contracts at the door if they are concluded at a distance.

Videotron alleges in the 11-page statement of claim filed in Quebec Superior Court that Bell sales reps don’t have the required permits.

It also claims Bell sellers call another representative on the phone who takes the order and finalizes the contract, thereby avoiding the need to immediately provide a written contract to the new customer.

Videotron says Bell’s actions put it at a competitive disadvantage by increasing Bell’s chances to convince more customers to sign a contract.

Bell declined to comment because the matter is before the courts.

Previous story
Internet groups disappointed in lowered CRTC speed targets for broadband fund
Next story
Tim Hortons seeks to shutter Indian ‘Tim Hottens’ knock-off cafe

Just Posted

Hospital shortages, addictions questions raised by Red Deer Councillors at AUMA conference

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman was in the hot seat

Red Deer RCMP make several break and enter arrests

Catching suspects by focusing on crime hot spots

Red Deer County creates firefighter recruitment video

YouTube video released this week as part of recruitment drive

Lacombe Composite High School picked as one of Canada’s greenest

High school recognized by Canada Green Building Council

100+ Women Who Care Red Deer is going strong

Next meeting is Nov. 19

WATCH: Chili lunches raise money for Red Deer’s United Way

AB Global Talent held the fundraiser in City Hall Park, hoping to raise $2,000

Notley says will make duelling speech to counter anti-pipeliner Tzeporah Berman

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will go up against… Continue reading

Notley’s NDP dropping the ball on fighting anti-pipeline bills, says UCP’s Kenney

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is rejecting accusations she dropped the… Continue reading

Tory leader calls on Premier Brian Gallant to resign or recall legislature

FREDERICTON — The political intrigue in New Brunswick reached a new high… Continue reading

Scheer defends MPs’ use of graphic details from Stafford case during debates

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is… Continue reading

Oilsands producer Cenovus shares get a lift from crude rail deals

CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. shares increased nearly seven per cent after… Continue reading

Lack of CETA awareness hindering opportunities for Canadian business: EU trade czar

MONTREAL — In a warehouse on the outskirts of town, European trade… Continue reading

At UN, Trump tees off on NAFTA, knocks Freeland, threatens tariffs

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. — U.S. President Donald Trump let Canada know how… Continue reading

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

OTTAWA — The federal fisheries minister said Tuesday it will be more… Continue reading

Most Read