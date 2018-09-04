Virtual reality program teaches kids how to cross streets safely

TORONTO — With most kids heading back to school this week, many parents may be concerned about whether younger children are traffic-savvy enough to cross the street without supervision.

Can they judge how far away an approaching vehicle is? Or how fast it’s travelling to make it across safely?

“Parents tend to overestimate their child’s crossing ability,” said Barbara Morrongiello, a psychologist at the University of Guelph, whose research focuses on childhood injury prevention.

“The parents tend to assume children are much more cautious than they are in fact.”

So Morrongiello assembled a team of computer science students to design a program that teaches children how to cross the street using real-life scenarios — all within a computerized virtual reality environment that allows them to learn and practice.

“In our system, the children are fully immersed in the pedestrian environment,” she explained from Guelph, Ont. “So they basically wear 3D goggles and are actually in the environment, they’re not observing the environment.

“We can see their reaction time and their attention because we code where they’re looking and their speed of reaction.

“In our system, we have a very sequential learning strategy. So we start by selecting where you cross and then we talk about how to cross and when to cross.”

The virtual reality program teaches the child by having them traverse a two-lane road where there’s a blind curve or a hill, as well as what to do when crossing at a point between parked cars.

A pop-up character that acts as a coach reacts to the child’s movements, saying for instance: “Oh, that was great” or “But you didn’t look to the left, so let’s practise that again.”

“It was set up that way so the child can work independently,” said Morrongiello, adding that the program can take an hour or two depending on the child’s attention span.

“So it’s a very tailored approach to learning. We try to make it so each child has a fun experience and wants to continue to play it.”

In a study of 130 children aged seven to 10, those who were trained in street-crossing techniques using the program fared much better than a control group of kids who didn’t get the virtual reality training.

Those assigned to take part in the VR program made 75 to 98 per cent fewer road-crossing errors following the test, compared to their untrained counterparts, said the researchers, whose study was recently published in the Journal of Pediatric Psychology.

“The children did exceptionally well,” said Morrongiello.

One of kids who took part in the study when he was younger was Kaelan Rekker.

“It was really cool because it was my first time doing virtual reality,” said Kaelan, now 11 and about to enter Grade 6.

“Yeah, I made a few mistakes at first,” he admitted from his home in Guelph. “I got hit by a few cars.”