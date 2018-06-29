Want to start an Amazon delivery business? What to know

NEW YORK — Amazon wants you to deliver its packages for them.

The online retailer launched a new program this week that helps people in the United States start their own businesses delivering Amazon packages. The move gives Amazon another way to ship its packages to shoppers besides relying on UPS, FedEx and other package delivery services.

Amazon.com Inc. says startup costs begin at $10,000, and the businesses created under the program would operate 20 to 40 vans and employ between 40 and 100 people.

Here’s what else to know:

WHO IT’S FOR

Amazon says those with little or no logistics experience can apply. And existing package delivery businesses can sign up, too. If they are approved to join the program, Amazon says those businesses can continue to deliver packages for other companies.

HOW DOES IT WORK

Those interested first need to apply at its website, logitstics.amazon.com . The company will vet applicants and figure out if they’re the right fit. There’s also three weeks of training, including a trip to Amazon headquarters in Seattle, which you’ll pay for as part of the startup costs. At the training, Amazon says you’ll learn about its shipping operations and spend time in the field with an existing delivery provider.

WHAT AMAZON PROVIDES

Amazon says it will offer support to the businesses, including discounts on insurance, technology and other services. Amazon-branded vans will be available to lease and Amazon-branded uniforms can be bought for drivers. But keep in mind that those vans can only be used to deliver Amazon packages.

WHAT TO KNOW

The new business would be responsible for hiring staff, and Amazon would be the customer, paying for the deliveries.

WHERE DO I HAVE TO BE LOCATED?

Amazon says opportunities are available near its 75 delivery stations across the country. A map is available at logistics.amazon.com./marketing/getting-started .

WILL THIS PUT MY EXISTING DELIVERY COMPANY OUT OF BUSINESS?

Probably not. There are more packages to be delivered besides the ones shipped by Amazon. And Amazon says it will continue to use other delivery companies, and that this program is just another way to meet the growing amount of packages it needs to ship.

Previous story
Former B.C. premier Christy Clark to join Shaw Communications board of directors

Just Posted

Flyover arranged in memory of Red Deer’s ‘true Canadian war hero’

Don Laubman, Second World War veteran, settled in Red Deer in 1979 missed by friends, family

Prime Stock Theatre presents ‘Bard-i Gras!’ at Red Deer’s Bower Ponds

Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and ‘Henry V’ staged outdoors in July

Caught: Red Deer Remand inmate who escaped from jail two weeks ago

Dallas Albert Rain escaped with three others on June 12; Rain was the final suspect caught

WATCH: Man killed in collision fleeing Red Deer RCMP

A man was killed in a collision while trying to flee police… Continue reading

Red Deer agency working to keep youth safe during opioid crisis

Helping youth make good choices

WATCH: 268 Lacombe Composite High School students celebrate graduation

The school’s graduation ceremony was held at Westerner Park in Red Deer Friday

The proper etiquette on taking care of Canada’s National flag

With Canada Day approaching, one Central Albertan is speaking out about the… Continue reading

Youth, man charged with trafficking cocaine in Rocky Mountain House

A 23-year-old and a youth has been charged with trafficking of a… Continue reading

Sean Spicer book tour will be a mix of public and private

NEW YORK — Sean Spicer’s book tour will be a mix of… Continue reading

Woman who saw Toronto subway rescue says men who leapt into action are heroes

TORONTO — Bystanders leapt into action to rescue a blind man who… Continue reading

Quebec launches hiring drive for government-run cannabis store employees

MONTREAL — Quebec’s government-run cannabis monopoly has launched a hiring drive with… Continue reading

Slain newspaper employees were dedicated to work, community

Four journalists and a sales assistant were killed Thursday in a shooting… Continue reading

Is racism becoming more overt lately in Red Deer?

Some residents believe local bigots have become “emboldened”

Drake’s child, social media and Michael Jackson: Five things about his album ‘Scorpion’

TORONTO — Drake often boasts about his chart successes and wallows in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month