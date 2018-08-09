Wealth Watch: Dipping your toe in the investment pool

Derek, as a young person should I invest in stocks, mutual funds, or exchange traded funds?

Investing for the first time can seem like a daunting process. The amount of information that is available is seemingly never ending and often this can lead to rash decision making, or worse, doing nothing at all. For a young person, it’s important to understand the basics prior to acting and remain open minded about the options available.

Before moving to suggestions about what to invest it, it’s important to understand the difference between stocks, mutual funds, and exchanged traded funds (ETFs).

Simply put, stocks provide and investor ownership of a specific company. If the company sees their profits rise the investor will likely see the stock rise too. While owning the stock an investor may also be entitled to receive dividend payments, which are like a bonus from the company for being an investor. A commission may have to be paid when buying and selling stocks.

Mutual funds on the other hand, tend to be a basket of investments such as stocks, bonds, ETFs where you own multiple investments all wrapped up into one solution. The basket is then managed by a portfolio manager, or perhaps a team of managers. Mutual funds can be bought or sold using the end-of-day market value, meaning they can’t be traded actively through the day. Mutual funds have a built-in cost, or management expense ratio (MER), which is an internal fee to hold the fund. There are many mutual funds available and they are all unique in terms of what they invest in.

ETFs are a lot like mutual funds, except many of them do not have a portfolio manager making active changes. In most cases, they follow a defined index and will simply rise or fall based on the movement of that index. The benefit is that they typically have a much lower MER than a mutual fund and can be traded through the day. The downside is that they are blindly following the market. That said, there has been a recent push in the ETF market to offer fully managed solutions, but again, the MER is higher in these managed ETFs. There is normally a commission to buy and sell ETFs (similar to stocks).

So if the investment options are those three, it’s best to understand some basic principles of investing. One of the key factors is to diversify. This can be accomplished by investing in a number of companies, which can be achieved in all three choices discussed above. In the case of owning stocks, an investor would want to spread their money between many companies. In the case of mutual funds or ETFs, you may be able to find a single fund that is a comprehensive diversified solution that invests in multiple different companies on your behalf. The point of diversification is to ensure you reduce your risk and protect from significant losses.

Beyond this, an investor needs to understand whether an active or passive strategy is best. An active strategy means that the portfolio is managed to find opportunities in the market. This requires much attention and expertise, which again, can be done in a stock portfolio, but may be best accomplished by working with a wealth advisor. A mutual fund typically offers active management, whereas most ETFs are passive. A passive strategy will blindly follow an index and perhaps rebalance quarterly. Keep in mind that most active strategies tend to cost more than passive strategies. That said if the active strategies add value in terms of gains, the cost may be irrelevant.

My best advice is to seek advice prior to making an investment decision. I’ve talked with many young investors who thought they could handle it themselves and dive head first into a few stocks, only to lose heavily. While this is a good way to learn how investing works, it’s no doubt an expensive venture. There are many good advisors and typically a conversation won’t cost anything but may help an investor get started in the right direction.

This is for information purposes only. It is recommended that individuals consult with their financial advisor before acting on any information contained in this article. The opinions stated are those of the author and not necessarily those of Scotia Capital Inc. or The Bank of Nova Scotia. Scotia Wealth Management is a division of Scotia Capital Inc., Member Canadian Investor Protection Fund.

Happy investing,

Derek Fuchs

Senior Wealth Advisor

Scotia Wealth Management – Central Alberta

ScotiaMcLeod® is a division of Scotia Capital Inc

