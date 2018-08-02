Wealth Watch: Ins and outs of business transitions

Derek, how can we transition our successful business to the next generation?

As you’re aware, building a business takes years of hard work, planning, and dedication. I congratulate you on your successes and wish you well in the years that follow. Whether you intend on passing your business on to a family member, a partner, or trusted employee the process needs to begin years in advance to ensure a successful transition.

From what my team understands about business transition, a 2012 study from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business shows that retirement is less than five years away for nearly 50% of all small and medium business owners in Canada. Beyond that, only 9% of these owners have a formal, written transition plan. The reality is that business owners need to start thinking about their plan years before retiring, and the plan requires some expertise.

Some questions business owners need to address in their succession plan include the continuity of the business, the legacy they wish to leave behind, a contingency plan that can handle any unforeseen changes, and ultimately financial security for the owner once they leave the business.

Regarding business continuity, owners need to consider what is required for the operation to run successfully even after stepping away. These questions must include whom they wish to leave the business to, whether this is a family member, a group of employees, a partner, or a combination of all the above. The interests of the remaining group must be aligned to maintain the continued success of the business.

The business should also be properly valued years before making the final transition. This valuation should be a discussion pertaining to how the value of the business can be increased prior to finally transitioning to the next group. After all, the owner should wish to maximize their ultimate value from the enterprise prior to retiring.

The contingency plan should address what happens if there is an untimely or premature death of an owner or key figure in the business. Some of the questions to consider include how an event such as this would change the business and how potential conflict with the remaining partners would be addressed. Furthermore, personal legal documents should align with any business agreements. An untimely death can send a well-managed business into conflict and chaos without a properly written plan.

Depending on the structure of your business and your family life, you may need to involve family in this decision. A question of how to distribute personal and business assets at your retirement, death, or sale of the business is something that must be addressed and takes careful consideration. It’s not always a question of equalizing the assets, particular if one family member has worked in the business and the other has not, but perhaps a question of what’s actually fair. Fair doesn’t necessarily mean equal. In any case, addressing these topics will be critical.

Lastly, the business you’ve built provides you with financial security and there needs to be discussion about how you will be able to manage your wealth after you leave the company. There should be planning around how taxes may affect this transition, or whether you should sell the business outright or stay on as a shareholder. Including in this is a proper retirement plan which should focus on how much income you’ll need to maintain your lifestyle. All of these questions require much planning and foresight.

My team of specialists with Business Family Advisory Services have worked with numerous owners on their transition plans and address needs such as wealth, tax-efficient strategies, estate planning, philanthropy and family governance. Above all, we want to see clients succeed in their retirement transition as much as they succeeded in their working years. Make no mistake, these items require careful planning and consideration and it’s in your best interest to get the proper advice and direction that your business deserves.

This is for information purposes only. It is recommended that individuals consult with their financial adviser before acting on any information contained in this article. The opinions stated are those of the author and not necessarily those of Scotia Capital Inc. or The Bank of Nova Scotia. Scotia Wealth Management is a division of Scotia Capital Inc., Member Canadian Investor Protection Fund.

Happy investing,

Derek Fuchs

Senior Wealth Advisor

Scotia Wealth Management – Central Alberta ScotiaMcLeod® is a division of Scotia Capital Inc.