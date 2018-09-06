Wealth Watch: Suggestions for segregated funds

Derek, are Segregated Funds the right investment for me?

A segregated fund is an investment product offered by life insurance companies. They act as individual insurance contracts that invest in multiple assets (i.e., stocks and bonds) and then are packaged together. They are very similar to mutual funds, except with a few notable differences.

Segregated funds tend to have higher embedded fees than mutual funds, but this is because they offer a few unique features. One is that they provide a guarantee to protect part of the money you’ve invested (often between 75% and 100%). To benefit from this protection, you often need to hold the investment for 10 years.

The way this guarantee works is that if your original principal is down at the end of the 10th year, you will be topped back up to either 75% or 100% of your original principal, depending on the contract you chose. Typically, the higher the protection, the higher the fee associated with the product. So for example, if you invested $10,000 and your contract had a 100% guarantee, on the 10th year if the value of your original principal is $9,900 the insurance company will pay $100 to bring you back to 100%.

Using the same example, if you had the 75% guarantee, nothing will be topped-up because your principal value is greater than 75% of your original investment. However, if your principal was worth $7,400 on the original $10,000, they would top-up only $100 to get you back to 75%.

Another feature of segregated funds is the death benefit. The death benefit works similar to the guarantee and is typically 75% to 100% of your original principal and takes effect once you pass away. So if you had a 100% death benefit, and your original $10,000 investment was worth $9,000 when you pass away, the insurance company would top up the fund back to $10,000. Again, this feature is only valuable if your original investment is lower than when you started.

A final feature worth nothing is that segregated funds can offer potential creditor protection. This feature is linked to the fact that most life insurance policies (including segregated funds) are protected from creditors. While this blanket statement may be misleading there are instances where a segregated fund will not provide protection, particularly in cases where the investor was already experiencing financial difficulties or in cases where the creditor is the Canada Revenue Agency. Before relying on your segregated fund contract for this feature be sure to investigate the pitfalls further.

One of the disadvantages of segregated funds is the length of the contract. While the intent is often to invest for the long-term, it is obvious that much can change in a 10-year period. In most cases you’re able to get your funds out of a segregated fund prior to the end of the contract, but you may have to pay a penalty and you’ll be at the mercy of whatever the market value is. Said another way, if you don’t wait until the contract matures, you’ll lose the feature of the guarantee.

Another disadvantage is the cost of these added features. In some cases, a segregated fund contract can have fees 1% higher than what a similar mutual fund may be. The added fee means over the course of the 10-year contract you’ve paid notably more to maintain a guarantee which you may not need. Keep in mind that markets tend to move in cycles, which means that even if your principal is down in the first few years, it has a good chance to recover regardless before the end of the contract. Therefore assuming your investment is higher than your original principal at the end of the 10th year you haven’t taken advantage of the guarantee and you’ve paid much more in fees. The point being is that the fee may do more harm than good.

If your advisor is suggesting a segregated fund, it’s best to understand if the features will truly benefit you or not. In some cases, the advisor may be recommending segregated funds because they only maintain a license to sell insurance products. If this is the case, I would suggest having a discussion with an advisor who can offer both mutual funds and segregated funds so you can have a clear understanding of your choices.

This is for information purposes only. It is recommended that individuals consult with their financial advisor before acting on any information contained in this article. The opinions stated are those of the author and not necessarily those of Scotia Capital Inc. or The Bank of Nova Scotia. Scotia Wealth Management is a division of Scotia Capital Inc., Member Canadian Investor Protection Fund.

Happy investing,

Derek Fuchs

Senior Wealth Advisor

Scotia Wealth Management