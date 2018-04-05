Wealth Watch: What should you do with your tax refund?

Derek, what should I do with my tax refund?

After filing your taxes, you may discover that you are expecting money back from the government in the next few weeks. The anticipation of this new found money often leads to daydreaming about what one could do with the extra cash. While there is temptation to spend it as quickly as it comes in, it may be best to consider what could move you further ahead financially.

If you’re getting money back because you made a RRSP contribution it is important to understand that there will likely be tax paid in the future. The reality is that at some point, the money in your RRSP will be withdrawn as taxable income. With a little planning and foresight, the RRSP funds will be withdrawn at a lower tax rate. That said there will likely be tax owing on the money you withdraw. The point being therefore is the refund you’re getting today may have to be repaid to some degree in the future.

Many investors relish the opportunity of getting a refund because they use the funds to invest back into their RRSP or Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). If the money goes back into an RRSP you’ll get another tax-slip and possibly a refund for the next year – this strategy could carry on for many years. In the case of the TFSA, you won’t get a tax-slip, but all your future gains will accumulate tax free. The point being, investing your refund is a prudent and wise decision. However, how you invest the refund is an entirely different topic and in either case, it’s best to discuss your choices with a qualified wealth advisor.

Another consideration is to use your tax refund to pay down debt. If you have a mountain of credit card debt and loans you may want to use this unexpected windfall to help get your finances under control. The real strategy would be to pay down this debt and commit to making sure it doesn’t get back to the same level. Perhaps plan out your expenses, create a budget, and stick to it. This refund may be a start to changing your habits.

Some investors use their refunds to help save for their kids’ education. The RESP (Registered Education Savings Plan) can be a great tool for this. Depending on the age of the children you may even be able to get some grant money added to the plan from the government. In short, this strategy uses money you’re getting back from the government and in turn gets you even more money from the government. Easing the financial burden of education may be a wonderful gift to your children.

As a wealth advisor I lean towards saving your tax refund, but the realist in me also understands that we should all treat ourselves from time-to-time. If your financial house is in order, perhaps it’s time to use that refund to create a special memory for you and your family. While indeed there may be more sound financial decisions, enjoying the fruits of one’s labour can be rewarding on many levels – after all, memories can be more valuable than money in the bank.

Before running off to the travel agent or car dealership with your refund cheque in hand, take some time to understand your options. Perhaps there is a way that this money can work even harder for you based on some long-term decisions made today.

This is for information purposes only. It is recommended that individuals consult with their financial advisor before acting on any information contained in this article. The opinions stated are those of the author and not necessarily those of Scotia Capital Inc. or The Bank of Nova Scotia. Scotia Wealth Management is a division of Scotia Capital Inc., Member Canadian Investor Protection Fund.

Happy investing,

Derek

