Western Energy sends drilling rig to southern U.S. as Canadian activity dries up

CALGARY — Drilling companies continue to move rigs from Western Canada to the more active oilfields of the southern United States.

Calgary-based Western Energy Services Corp. says it moved a drilling rig from Canada to the U.S. Permian Basin oil play in western Texas and southeastern New Mexico early this year and will likely move more rigs in the near future.

It says the addition took its U.S. drilling fleet to eight rigs, including a drilling rig purchased and upgraded in the U.S. near the end of 2018 and also deployed in the Permian Basin.

In November, the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling contractors said its members had relocated 11 of their rigs to the U.S. so far in 2018.

Western, the fourth-largest drilling contractor in Canada with a fleet of 49 rigs, says its average rig utilization rate in Canada fell to 32 per cent in the last three months of 2018 from 38 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017 as customers cancelled drilling programs due to market uncertainty.

It says operating days in the U.S. rose by 29 per cent and utilization improved to 71 per cent in the fourth quarter versus 63 per cent in the year-earlier period.

“You have to follow the capital and go where the work is,” said Western CEO Alex MacAusland.

“I expect our peers will (move rigs south) as well. It’s just not sustainable with the current pricing environment.”

Previous story
Focus on quality ingredients delivers strong growth for A&W in fourth quarter

Just Posted

Premier fears ‘troubling messages’ could be sent by convoy to Ottawa

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley expressed mixed feelings about a convoy leaving Red… Continue reading

Photos: Young renters lose everything in mobile home fire in Red Deer, cats still missing

A Red Deer man has lost everything in a mobile home fire,… Continue reading

Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza in downtown Red Deer is ready to welcome athletes

It will host a music and cultural festival during the Games

Learning with virtual reality in Red Deer

Lindsay Thurber students learned chemistry at Ctrl V Wednesday

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley pledges to move ahead with ‘major’ Red Deer hospital re-development

If re-elected, her New Democrat government pledges to ‘get things moving’

Cleaning routine shows promise in curbing superbug infection

Think of it as decontaminating yourself. Hospitalized patients who harbour certain superbugs… Continue reading

Why Solar: We must give right-of-way to inventor citizens

Human beings need food, clothing, and shelter. If you doubt this statement… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardener patiently waiting for spring

When winter drags on the desire to start bedding-out-plants increases with the… Continue reading

RCMP seek kids’ help in naming new police dogs

Contest winners and names will be announced April 30.

Opinion: Help the homeless, not the consultants

It was a brief whiff of wisdom that disappeared as quickly as… Continue reading

Kyle Shewfelt pained by turmoil in gymnastics, but hopeful for a healthier sport

CALGARY — Canadian gymnastics is having a reckoning. As painful as it… Continue reading

Edmonton quarterback Reilly expected to raise bar in CFL free agency

Mike Reilly has again risen the bar among CFL quarterbacks. Shortly after… Continue reading

Sting brings musical to Oshawa to support workers facing GM plant closure

OSHAWA, Ont. — Sting is bringing his musical about labour strife to… Continue reading

Most Read