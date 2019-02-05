WestJet Airlines Ltd. revenue was up in the last three months of 2018 to $1.19 billion. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

WestJet Airlines reports $29.2M Q4 profit, down from $47.8M a year ago

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it earned $29.2 million in its fourth quarter, down from $47.8 million in the same period a year earlier.

The Calgary-based airline says the profit amounted to 26 cents per diluted share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 41 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Revenue in the last three months of 2018 totalled $1.19 billion, up from $1.12 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 13 cents per share for the quarter and revenue of $1.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

For the full year, WestJet says it earned $91.5 million or 80 cents per diluted share, down from $279.1 million or $2.38 per diluted share in 2017.

Revenue totalled $4.73 billion for 2018, up from $4.51 billion.

