WestJet launches AI-powered chatbot named Juliet to help manage your trip

CALGARY — WestJet has launched a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence to help customers book flights, check their status and ask common questions, all without speaking to a person.

The Calgary-based airline says the chatbot, named Juliet, is the first AI-powered chatbot from a Canadian airline.

Air Canada is also investing in AI, while several large airlines in the U.S. and Europe have deployed it via chatbots, machine learning algorithms and facial recognition to verify identification for luggage and boarding.

The aviation sector’s investment in AI is expected to grow from US$152 million this year to US$2.22 billion by 2025, according to a report from research firm Markets and Markets.

Juliet, available in English and French, is accessible via Facebook messenger and can respond to queries typed her way with the help of machine learning.

WestJet plans to establish Juliet on different platforms and add more features, such as voice interaction, which is not yet available.