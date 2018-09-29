What comes next in Facebook’s major data breach

NEW YORK — Now that Facebook has revealed a data breach that gave attackers access to 50 million accounts, what happens next?

For the owners of the affected accounts and of another 40 million considered at risk, the first order of business may be a simple one: sign back into the app. Facebook logged everyone out of all 90 million accounts in order to reset digital keys the hackers had stolen.

Next comes the waiting game as Facebook continues its investigation.

What Facebook knows so far is that hackers got access to the 50 million accounts by exploiting three distinct bugs that allowed them to steal those digital keys. The company says it has fixed the bugs.

But Facebook doesn’t know who was behind the attacks or where they’re based.

