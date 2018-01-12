Working Wise: Value of an education

Dear Working Wise: My daughter isn’t planning to attend post-secondary. She doesn’t think there is any point. How can I convince her that it’s the right thing to do for her future? — Signed Frustrated Father

Dear Frustrated: Albertans with a post-secondary education tend to earn more and are more likely to be employed than those without a diploma or degree.

Nearly 70 per cent of high-school graduates were employed in Alberta in 2015 compared to 76 per cent of those with a post-secondary certificate or diploma. More than 81 per cent of Albertans with a degree were employed according to Alberta Labour’s Employment and Wages for Alberta Workers with Post-Secondary Education report.

And according to that same report, the average Alberta high-school graduate earned $24.42 per hour compared to $30.79 for those with a post-secondary certificate or diploma. Those with a degree earned $34.16 per hour on average.

The difference may not seem all that significant, but multiplied over a 40 year career a worker with a degree will earn nearly $1 million more on average than a worker with a high school diploma.

Alberta’s Occupational Demand and Supply Outlook 2015-2025 compares the anticipated supply and demand for hundreds of different occupations. Top growth occupations include: construction and transportation managers, computer and information systems professionals, nurses, medical technologists and technicians, sales and service supervisors, childcare and home support workers, and others.

Nearly all of these in-demand occupations require post-secondary training.

Young Albertans have an opportunity to make the most of their future by ensuring that they have the skills that employers need.

However, not everyone is ready to attend a post-secondary program straight out of high school.

Young people can learn a lot about the world of work by spending a year in the workforce. It can give them time to gather some career ideas, start an apprenticeship, start their own business, or develop an appreciation for the value of an education.

Encourage your daughter to explore her career options on the alis web site alis.alberta.ca.

Alis is full of helpful career planning tools, including:

l CAREERinsite career planning tool;

l Occupational profiles on more than 500 careers; and

l Video profiles of more than 200 careers.

The alis occupational profiles (OccInfo) include typical wages, expected hiring demand, common duties, working environment, and required training for each occupation.

She can also call the Career Information Hotline, toll-free at 1-800-661-3753, and speak to a career advisor.

She may discover the perfect career or program, like the skilled trades, where you spend 80 per cent of your time learning, and getting paid, while on the job.

Good luck!

Do you have a work-related question? Send your questions to Working Wise, at charles.strachey@gov.ab.ca. Charles Strachey is a manager with Alberta Community and Social Services. This column is provided for general information.

Previous story
Canadian banks raise fixed mortgage rates, variable rates could soon follow
Next story
Sandberg, Dorsey to leave the Disney board

Just Posted

City approves $300,000 to clean up homeless camps

Dozens of homeless camps sprinkled throughout city pose safety risk, says council.

Cronquist House getting repairs

Veranda will be fixed with $10,200 from Alberta Historical Resources Foundation

Council nixes downtown winter patio for 2019 Games

Councillors say plenty of other venues for Games visitors

Canadian Finals Rodeo expected to be held in Red Deer

Major announcement from the Red Deer Chamber of Commerce and Westerner Park to be made Tuesday

Two flu-related deaths in Central Alberta

Two Central Albertans with the flu have died this season out of… Continue reading

WATCH: ’Your neighbour might need a naloxone kit someday’

Turning Point reports two opioid related deaths in January so far

Alberta elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges

Investigators charged a 44-year-old Pincher Creek man with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography

Report: Health problems could arise as Alaska warms

Climate change in Alaska has the potential to create serious physical and… Continue reading

U.S. cold snap was a freak of nature, quick analysis finds

Consider this cold comfort: A quick study of the brutal American cold… Continue reading

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

Ex-B.C. health minister says pot promising substitute for opioid addiction

Terry Lake oversaw the declaration of a public health emergency amid the deadly fentanyl crisis

Toronto man accused of imprisoning homeless couple and taking baby to learn his fate

Gary Willett has pleaded not guilty to assault, abduction, forcible confinement and failing to provide the necessaries of life

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month