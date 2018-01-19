Working Wise: Working in the cold

Dear Working Wise: Do you have any tips on staying warm while you work outside in the winter? We’ve already had a cold snap and I know that it’s going to get worse. Signed, Chilled

Dear Chilled: Working in the cold can be uncomfortable and even dangerous. Cold weather is a workplace hazard. Employers must have a plan to control or eliminate the dangers of working in the cold.

Your employer should be monitoring the outside temperature and is responsible for taking steps to protect you.

What employers can do

use a work/warm-up schedule;

provide/recommend insulated clothing;

provide an on-site heater or heated shelter;

schedule work during warmer daylight hours;

allow workers to take warm-up extra breaks if needed;

use a buddy system so workers don’t work alone in the cold;

educate workers on weather hazards and plans to protect them; and

give workers time to adjust before assigning a full work schedule in the cold;

Workers also have a role to play in protecting themselves and their coworkers, because they are more likely to first notice problems like frostbite, hypothermia or dehydration.

What you can do

Dress in layers—Layers allow you to adjust your protection, preventing you from getting too hot and sweating. Damp clothing wicks away body heat and causes you to feel colder faster.

Stay out of the wind—a mild 20 km/h wind can make -20 C feel like -30 C. If you can’t work inside, try building a wind break.

Take frequent breaks—schedule regular rest breaks, based on the conditions, so you don’t forget to warm up.

Limit your exposure—get your tools and materials ready before you go outside. Work on small projects inside and then carry them outside for installation. Work outside during the warmer hours of the day.

Drink warm liquids to help you warm up. Alternate with water or a sports drink.

Cover your head and hands—be careful, scarves and gloves can get caught in moving equipment.

Use enclosures and heating systems when possible, but be sure the area is well ventilated to prevent the buildup of carbon monoxide.

Know the signs of frostbite—a tingling sensation or skin that looks pale and waxy are the first signs of frostbite. Your hands, face and feet are at the greatest risk.

Know the signs of hypothermia—severe shivering is an early sign of hypothermia.

Watch out for hazards—snow can hide tripping hazards like extension cords or even icy surfaces. Wear proper footwear and mark or remove hazards.

Ask your co-workers—check out what they wear and ask them what they recommend to stay warm.

If you are concerned your workplace is not safe due to the cold weather to call the OHS Contact Centre at 1-866-415-8690 to discuss the situation.

For more information and tips, visit work.alberta.ca/occupational-health-safety/working-in-extreme-temperatures.html

Do you have a work-related question? Send your questions to Working Wise, at charles.strachey@gov.ab.ca. Charles Strachey is a manager with Community and Social Services. This column is provided for general information.

Previous story
Facebook to emphasize ‘trustworthy’ news via user surveys

Just Posted

WATCH: Property taxes in Red Deer will go up 2.02 per cent in 2018

City council passes a “tough” budget that maintains most service levels

Red Deer councillor balks at city getting stuck with more provincial funding responsibilities

Volunteer Central seeks municipal funding after being cut off by FCSS

Olds chicken barn burns to the ground, no livestock harmed

More than 100,000 chickens were saved as fire crews prevent the blaze from spreading

Bear video meant to promote conservation: zoo owner

Discovery Wildlife Park says it will look at other ways to promote its conservation message

Red Deer’s Soundhouse closing its doors on Record Store Day

The owners of The Soundhouse want to shut down their store on… Continue reading

NorAm Western Canadian Cross Country Ski Championships begin in Red Deer

The biggest cross-country skiing competition in Red Deer’s history is underway. Nearly… Continue reading

In photos: Get ready for Western Canadian Championships

Haywood NorAm Western Canadian Championships and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6 start… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer city council debates cost-savings versus quality of life

Majority of councillors decide certain services are worth preserving

Got milk? Highway reopened near Millet

A southbound truck hauling milk and cartons collided with a bridge

Stettler’s newest residents overcame fear, bloodshed to come here

Daniel Kwizera, Diane Mukasine and kids now permanent residents

Giddy up: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month