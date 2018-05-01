Yahoo and parent Oath remove Canada-specific clause from terms of use

TORONTO — Yahoo’s parent company has dropped a controversial new term of service that would have required its Canadian users to share data from their friends and contacts, including phone numbers, with the U.S.-based multinational group.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner confirmed Tuesday that the company known as Oath, which owns Yahoo, Tumblr, AOL, Huffington Post and other businesses, had agreed to remove the clause following complaints.

People who used the Yahoo email service provided with their Rogers accounts were among the first to complain about the clause, which was within Oath’s recently revised terms of service.

Terms of service, in general, outline the legal obligations of the provider and the user. In the case of Oath, which operates on a global scale, there were sections specific to different countries and regions.

Rogers Communications Inc. issued a statement Tuesday saying it knows some customers had concerns about Yahoo’s clause related to personal contacts “so we are pleased it was removed.”

“We are working with our customers to address their questions and help them use Yahoo’s opt-out settings to customize their email preferences,” the Toronto-based cable, internet, wireless and media company said in a statement.

The privacy commissioner’s office in Ottawa said Tuesday it has launched an investigation involving Rogers, Yahoo and Oath.

A statement from Oath on Tuesday said that section of the terms of services “made clear to our users” that the consent was required “when they chose to have Yahoo Messenger invite their friends to the app.”

“Upon further review, we’ve removed this section of our terms of service as the functionality does not currently exist in our product offerings.”

Oath’s statement also said that it didn’t use the contact information for advertising purposes.

Previous story
U.S. risks trade fight with Europe as sanctions delay expires
Next story
U.S. delays tariffs again: Steel, aluminum levies paused another month to June 1

Just Posted

WATCH: Moose on the loose in Red Deer in Normandeau

Moose visits Red Deer couple

Red Deer building permits up sharply

Total value for building permits in April more than tripled April 2017 number

Red Deer art galleries have evening receptions May 4

Six galleries open longer for First Friday in May

Central Alberta school division won’t bring anti-overdose kits to its schools

Chinook’s Edge will not carry naloxene kits

Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio opening on May 16

Plenty of music planned at the outdoor patio until Sept. 13

WATCH: Red Deer’s Lending Cupboard embarks on fundraising campaign

Organization hopes to raise $500,000

Things to know about the Liberals’ air passenger rights, rail transport bill

OTTAWA — The government is asking the House of Commons to side… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Red Deer construction season begins

By Staff Red Deer Advocate… Continue reading

Preparing for fire season in Central Alberta

With the snow melted and temperatures rising in Central Alberta, fire season… Continue reading

US seeking 1 million for massive study of DNA, health habits

WASHINGTON — Wanted: A million people willing to share their DNA and… Continue reading

Van attack victims have wider range of recourse options: insurance lawyers

TORONTO — The victims of a deadly van attack in Toronto have… Continue reading

Where college students can find emergency money and housing

College students without a financial safety net are in a tough spot… Continue reading

Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall hired by law firm in Alberta

CALGARY — Saskatchewan’s former premier has landed a job next door in… Continue reading

Flooding grows along Saint John River: ‘I see nothing but water’

FREDERICTON — Floodwaters were expanding their reach Tuesday and washing through several… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month